Humble Bundle is a great source for cheap games, and you get to support charity while you enjoy your cheap content. The recent "Epic Platformers" bundle is now halfway through its run, and that means it's time for some new games and a giveaway. There are now 11 games, and we're giving them all away to some lucky readers.

This bundle is split into three tiers. The base tier is unlocked at $1 or more, and it includes Devious Dungeon, Devious Dungeon 2, and Eggggg - The Platform Puker. The middle tier is unlocked if you pay more than the average price, which is currently at $4.77. That one launched with Gunbrick, RunGunJumpGun, and RETSNOM. The new games, VVVVVV and Goo Saga, are in this block as well. The last set of games is unlocked if you pay $5 or more, and includes Never Alone: Ki Edition, Brothers - A Tale of Two Sons, and LIMBO.

Anyone who bought previously and unlocked the middle tier will automatically get the new games. New buyers have a week to decide on an amount, or you can try to win the bundle for free. Here's the deal.