Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android applications that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so.

Please wait for this page to load in full in order to see the widgets, which include ratings and pricing info. Please wait for this page to load in full in order to see the widgets, which include ratings and pricing info. Looking for the previous roundup editions? Find them here.

Featured App

Paralign - Aligning Thoughts

Today's roundup is presented by Paralign - Aligning Thoughts from Paralign.me. Finding like-minded individuals can often be a difficult task. This is especially true when you want to reach out, but are wary of the judgment of your peers. Luckily, there is Paralign, a new community-driven mood and thought tracker that connects you with compatible anonymous users. Through the Paralign app, you can open an avenue of therapeutic discussion where both parties can explore their similar mindsets in an intuitive and helpful manner. You can also explore various guided meditations and helpful quotes in order to change your mood into one that is more focused and empowered. Whether you are looking for help or are offering it, Paralign gives you a medium in which to explore your thoughts and feelings in a productive way.

--

Paralign is an AI-driven thought and mood tracker. With every thought, it connects you to people who have been there in the past, letting you know you are not alone. It also creates a universe of mindfulness content, inspiring quotes, and guided meditation; all tailored to the thought. Join our supportive community and empower yourself to be genuine and authentic about what you’re thinking and how you’re feeling.

Apps

Path Guide

Android Police coverage: Microsoft's Path Guide app for Android makes creating and giving directions indoors easy

Have you ever needed directions while indoors, but found the maps and methods currently supplied lacking? If so, Microsoft has the perfect app for you. It is called Path Guide, and it is Microsoft's newest endeavor that focuses on creating intuitive indoor navigation. You simply create a new path by using the app to record your typical traveling path for a particular route. Once the guide is created, it can be uploaded to the service in order to allow its use by anyone. This is particularly useful for business, as customers can use your route to find your location. Path Guide is currently offered as a free service with zero advertisements or in-app purchases contained in the release.

--

Path Guide is a completely map-free, infrastructure-free, plug-and-play indoor navigation service. It exploits the ubiquitous geomagnetism and natural walking patterns to guide users to destinations along a path collected by an earlier traveler. There are three simple steps to start using Path Guide.

User records sensory data with his/her device during a given indoor walk. The location-specific geomagnetic features extracted from the sensory data are combined with the user’s walking patterns (e.g., steps, turns, going upstairs/downstairs) to build a reference trace.

Reference trace is pushed to the cloud and can be searched by others for navigation.

Once downloaded a reference trace, Path Guide compares and synchronizes current sensor readings with the reference trace, and guides the user, in real time, from the same starting location to the final destination.

Fenix 2 Preview

Android Police review: Popular Twitter app Fenix gets a 2.0 preview release

Fenix 2 is slated to be the follow-up release to the original and popular Fenix Twitter client. While Fenix 2 is still not officially available, you can check out the Fenix 2 Preview today. Keep in mind that you can use this preview full-time, just remember that it is unstable and still under heavy development. So far you can see that the UI is a lot more modern and polished compared to the original app. Currently, you can expect support for multiple accounts, a customizable home screen, and gorgeous image and video previews. Since Fenix 2 Preview is still in testing, you can pick it up at no cost or worry of advertisements or in-app purchases. Once it is officially released it will be a paid app.

--

Fenix brings you a fresh and modern Twitter experience. Tired of the same old Twitter apps? Give Fenix a try and you won't go back. You can enjoy this free preview while the app is still under heavy development. The final and stable 2.0 version will be a paid upgrade. Your feedback is very welcome.

Support for multiple accounts

Fully customisable main screen, where your lists and saved searches can be just a swipe away

Beautiful images and videos previews, with support for external websites like YouTube, Instagram, Vine and Flickr

Gorgeous conversations layout

Mute system for noisy or unwanted users, hashtags or keywords

Choose from a selection of beautiful light or dark themes

And a lot more...

Jamboard

Android Police coverage: Google launches the Jamboard app for its new smart whiteboard

Jamboard is a pretty interesting release from Google. Essentially it is a whiteboard app that has instant cloud sync where groups of users can collaborate on a single virtual whiteboard. While this does seem like a useful tool for remote work, there is one caveat, you can not use your phone to start one of these collaboration sessions. You are strictly limited to a tablet for such a feature. Considering how poor Android's current high-end tablet selection is, it may be tough to find a lot of users that have the ability to start a collaboration session. Since Jamboard is offered as a free app, there are no advertisements or in-app purchases included with the download.

--

Jamboard is a creative collaboration experience that helps bring your team’s ideas to life. The app offers distinct features based on the device you’re using. For tablet users, there’s a suite of rich editing tools to dive right into the jam. For smartphone users, the app acts as a controller for your physical Jamboard.

Mixer Create beta

Android Police coverage: Microsoft renames Beam streaming platform to 'Mixer,' releases Android app as a beta

Microsoft has yet another app to offer us this week. This time around it is a public beta of Mixer Create. If you are unfamiliar with Mixer, it is Microsoft's competitor to Twitch and Youtube live streaming services. What sets it apart from these other services is the fact that it has low latency during its streams which run with less than one second of delay. While Mixer currently has a companion app on the Play Store, the Mixer Create beta is intended as an app to use when streaming from your mobile device. It is also worth noting that Mixer Create beta is a free app with no advertisements or in-app purchases.

--

This app is a public beta of the Mixer Create app. It gives you the chance to view and give feedback on features/functionality that could come to the Mixer Create app. We use your feedback to help shape the Mixer Create app. Let us know what you think via the in-app feedback button.

doubleHome - Turn Screen Off

Depending on the size and design of your device, it can at times be a pain to reach the power button. doubleHome - Turn Screen Off is an app that can help with this issue. What it does, is it allows for you to double tap on your screen in order to turn the screen off. No longer will you need to reach over to some awkward corner on your device. You can pick up doubleHome - Turn Screen Off as a free app with no advertisements or in-app purchases. Keep in mind that this free version does have a few features that are disabled. If you would like to unlock everything the app has to offer, you can download its paid version for $1.49.

--

doubleHome is the easiest and fastest way to turn off the screen of your phone. Turn off the screen from anywhere. Just double tap your home button to turn off the screen. This app is designed the latest android versions and supports fingerprint unlocking.

Double tap the home button to turn off the screen

Double tap to turn screen off

Double tap to sleep

Turn off the screen easily

Fortune City - A Finance App

Personal finance is often pretty boring. I get it, who wants to sit down and crunch numbers during their free time? I know I don't. That is why I find Fourdesire's new expense tracking app Fortune City - A Finance App an interesting take on the standard design. They have gamified personal finance by mixing bookkeeping with a city simulation game. While this may sound absurd to some of you, creating a game out of spending money wisely is probably a good way to approach helping those like myself who hate doing their finances. You can pick up Fortune City - A Finance App for free, though it does contain advertisements and in-app purchases that range up to $99.99 per item.

--

Track your spending, grow a city. Fortune City gamifies bookkeeping with a city simulation game. Record your expenses, and flourish your city into a beautiful metropolis. Pick up good expense tracking habits with new finance experience, and grow your fortune into a prosperous city. Fortune City is the third offering in a series of habit-building games from Fourdesire, the creators of Plant Nanny and Walkr. Join over 10 million users and build good habits with us.

Manufacturer And Tie-In Apps

Verizon Home

Android Police coverage: Verizon announces the LTE-equipped SmartHub to manage smart home devices

Verizon Home is the latest tie-in app from Verizon that allows for you to control your Verizon SmartHub and its connected devices. Essentially this is an all-in-one controller for you SmartHub connected home. Supported brands include Aeon Labs, Fibaro, Honeywell, Kwikset, and Nest. So not only can you easily control your lighting, but you can also control your thermostat without having to bounce between different apps. Verizon Home is offered as a free download, and there are no advertisements or in-app purchases present with this release.

--

The Verizon Home app lets you manage your Verizon SmartHub and all your connected smart home devices from one app. Note: The Verizon Home app only works with the Verizon SmartHub.

ASUS Lyra

Android Police coverage: The Android app for ASUS' upcoming Lyra mesh Wi-Fi network system is already available

If you are familiar with Google WiFi, then the ASUS Lyra Wi-Fi System should also seem pretty familiar. It is essentially ASUS's version of Google's mesh WiFi system. If you are asking what this has to do with the ASUS Lyra app, well, the app is a tool for setting up and controlling the ASUS Lyra Wi-Fi System. Despite the app already releasing this week, the actual WiFi system is no yet available. Since ASUS Lyra is a companion app, there is no need to worry about advertisements or in-app purchases. You can pick it up today for free, though you will have little to do with it until the system it connects to goes on sale.

--

The ASUS Lyra app lets you setup and control your ASUS Lyra Wi-Fi System. You can setup your Lyra system without a PC and check you network status anytime, anywhere. Sharing your Wi-Fi, pausing network, prioritize the device of your family members in hand. And the whole new insight features provide you the Internet usage of your family members. Lyra app is not only your network control center but also your best Internet house keeper.

SoundAssistant

Android Police coverage: Samsung's new SoundAssistant app gives you greater control over sound on your Galaxy device [APK Download]

SoundAssistant is a Samsung only application that gives the user a quick way to access some of their device's audio controls. It even adds a few new features not usually found in the default sound settings. You can personalize your device to control its sound environment on an app by app basis as well as by time of day. There is even support for a floating equalizer, which makes it a lot easier to access over going into your device settings each time you want to tweak the equalizer. SoundAssistant is available as a free companion app that has no advertisements or in-app purchases.

--

The sound utility available on the galaxy series. Provides various convenience functions related to audio.

Allow you to control the media volume instead of ringtone when pressing the volume keys

Support individual application volume (You can control the volume of music and games differently)

150 steps of fine volume and support Floating Equalizer(EQ)

Create and activate personalize sound settings

Support mono audio and left/right balance

Car mode (for Galaxy)

Car mode (for Galaxy) allows you to sync your phone's display to specific MirrorLink compatible vehicles. This way you can control the information on your device through the more visible dash screen in your car. What is nice about this app is that it not only creates a more car friendly control method, but that it conforms to automotive standards, thus keeping you safe. Whether you want to view navigation or your incoming text messages, Car mode (for Galaxy) has you covered. Seeing that this is a Samsung application meant for Samsung devices, there is no way to use this app if you are not a Galaxy owner. Car mode (for Galaxy) is available for free without concern of built-in advertisements or in-app purchases.

--

Car mode (for Galaxy) is an app for safe, hands free in-vehicle service that really makes a difference in driving. The app has been designed to conform to the safety regulation set by Automotive industry standards. Compatible Vehicles: MirrorLink enabled Volkswagen ,SEAT, PSA(citroen and peugeot), SKODA cars (as of now / compatible vehicles and brands could be expanded)

Know A Worthy New App? Let Us Know!

If you have an application in mind for the next issue of the roundup, feel free to send us an email and let us know.

Important: there are 2 requirements in order for the app to be considered, listed below.

the app's launch date has to be no longer than 2 weeks ago

it has to be original, ground-breaking, well-reviewed, interesting, fun, etc - the cream of the crop

Now, if and only if the above requirements have been satisfied, fire up an email to this address: [email protected].

1 sponsored placement per week is available (your app would be featured at the top and marked as sponsored) - please contact us for details.