Tablets as a form factor seem to headed for niche-ification in the near future. Sales are down, consumer interest seems low, and smartphones are just getting bigger and better, allowing us to do things that may have seemed a bit impractical on a handset as little as five years ago. Laptops, too, are seeing a resurgence: they last longer, do more, and are becoming even more portable and versatile, often offering touchscreens and convertible designs that make them work as quasi-tablets when needed.

So, I'm curious, nearly halfway through 2017, how many of you still use a tablet? How often? Vote in the poll below and discuss in the comments section.

