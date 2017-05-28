The movie-related deals continue! Google must be paying attention to the forecasts for this weekend in anticipation of ruined family outings. There is a list up on Google Play of 100 different movies, and renting any one of them is just $1 right now with the new promo. If you haven't seen Logan, Arrival, or Get Out, now you can give it a watch on the cheap. And if the kids are starting to go crazy being trapped indoors at grandma's, you can quickly toss up Moana, Finding Dory, or The Incredibles and save yourself for an hour or two. The offer ends on July 7th, and you may have to follow specific steps to redeem it.

There are a few caveats. For one, you only get one rental at this price, and two, the deal might not appear for everyone. Your deal might also be be different, some are seeing $1.50. Redeeming the offer might also be a bit awkward, as it seems to be tied to a user-specific coupon code. To use it you need to go to the Google Play Movies page and see if you have the ad visible below. Clicking the ad opens a prompt to redeem the offer. Google says that this offer is only open to specific users based on their purchase history, so YMMV.

If everything goes smoothly, you'll have your $1 rental in no time. The full terms and conditions for the deal are available below.