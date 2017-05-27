Back at Google I/O, a new initiative was announced called 'Google for Jobs.' As you might be able to guess from the name, it is designed to make finding job openings easier and more effective - for both applicants and employers. The feature appears to be going live on Google Search, at least for some users.

Currently, searching something like "barista jobs" just returns a list of results from job listing sites. With Google for Jobs, you get a much cleaner interface with more details, plus modifiers like 'Full-time' and 'Starbucks.'

Left: Current layout; Center, Right: New layout

This doesn't seem to be live yet for everyone, including myself, but let us know in the comments if you see it.