There are plenty of great home security systems on the market, but most of them are pretty costly. If you're looking for a (relatively) less expensive option, we've got just the deal for you. Now you can get the 3-camera Arlo Pro security system for just $450 ($130 off), as long as you have Amazon Prime.

The Arlo Pro's main selling point is that the cameras are wireless and weatherproof, so they're great if you need record footage outdoors or don't have outlets in convenient places. The system stores the past seven days of recordings in the cloud for free, and as you might expect, you can stream a live feed to your phone or tablet.

If you're thinking about buying this, I recommend reading our review first. Keep in mind that some of the software issues in that review, especially with the mobile app, may have been fixed by now.