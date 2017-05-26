The latest, snazziest version of Huawei's Android Wear offerings is now on sale. The Huawei Watch 2 Classic, which is the metal-clad variant of the Huawei Watch 2, Is now available for purchase at Amazon and Best Buy. It is also available for preorder at B&H. If you've been waiting to grab one, now you can.

In our review of the non-classic, plastic-clad variant, we didn't find it to be quite at the level of excellence that its predecessor strove for, but the sporty styling of the new model is likely to attract some fans. It has a bright AMOLED display with an ambient light sensor, supports Android Pay, has a heart rate sensor, and supports GPS and NFC.

The choice of design and materials used in Huawei's latest certainly a polarizing subject. But, for those after a sporty design with durable materials, the Huawei Watch 2 Classic might just be what you are looking for. And, now you can actually get one.