Do you like deals on Samsung phones? How about free service to go with those phones? Well, you can get a Samsung Galaxy S5 along with a free talk, text, and data plan on a nationwide CDMA network for the life of the phone from FreedomPop for just $119.99.
Let's start with the phone. This is a certified pre-owned Samsung Galaxy S5. For those who may not remember this phone so well, the S5 is going to be better than just about anything in this price range. You're getting...
- 5.1" 1080p AMOLED screen (441 ppi)
- 16GB internal memory with microSD slot expandable to 128GB
- A 16MP rear camera with no shutter lag, BIS, and 1080p video recording
- A quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 SoC
- Fingerprint sensor
- Removable battery
- Android 5.0 Lollipop, upgradeable to Marshmallow (6.0)
This is quite a phone for $119.99. Many AP readers will remember the controversy when Samsung quit making phones with removable batteries; the S5 is ready for whatever you throw at it, with easy battery swapping for those who like to go without a charger.
But you probably already knew that the S5 is a great catch for $119.99. How about the service? FreedomPop uses a nationwide CDMA and LTE network. Check out the coverage map:
If you're not sure whether your area is in the blue, don't worry. When you go to the deal link, FreedomPop will ask for your ZIP code to make sure you will get good coverage where you are. If you think you might be using it frequently in more than one place, you can always game the system by using the back button and putting in another ZIP code to check.
Without paying a single cent beyond the price of the device, you get the following for the life of the phone:
- 500 texts/month
- 200 calling minutes/month
- 500MB of high speed data/month
Again, we're talking about free as in beer. This can be especially great for those of you who spend almost all your time connected to WiFi, since you can make your calls and texts (and use the internet, obviously) over the web. Of course, you might want to step up your plan and FreedomPop has a great deal to start you off. For the first month, you get the following for free:
- Unlimited talk, text, and 2GB data trial ($24.99 value)
- 5GB of free bonus data ($75 value)
- Premium Plus features ($7.99 value)
If you think the free plan isn't enough for you, you can then continue with the unlimited talk, text, and 2GB data plan once the trial ends for $24.99/month. Compare that to the cost of similar plans with the major carriers!
The Premium Plus services add a lot of value, giving you visual voicemail, usage alerts, data rollover, and MMS. For many, MMS alone will make Premium Plus worth it. Data rollover also lets you keep up to 500MB of unused data per month—up to 20GB total—for use in future months.
You're probably thinking that this is some kind of catch. It must be really hard to avoid paying for these free trial services, right? Wrong! There is zero commitment involved and you can cancel these services during the trial period or, if you want, any time later on as well.
FreedomPop is not like Comcast, either. You don't have to call anybody and they won't try to trick you into buying something else when you want to discontinue a service. All of these management functions can be handled through the online account interface.
There are some other good reasons to check out FreedomPop, too. First of all, you can keep your phone number if you want to. You can also earn unlimited free data by inviting your friends and family to FreedomPop or completing partner offers. You can have unlimited talk and text with FreedomPop subscribers. Many of you will also appreciate the fact that you get international calling to 60 countries for no extra charge.
To recap, for $119.99 you get all of this:
- Samsung Galaxy S5 ($579.99 value)
- Unlimited Talk, Text, and 2GB data trial ($24.99 value)
- Free 5GB bonus data in your first month ($75 value)
- Premium Plus service bundle trial ($7.99)
- Free shipping ($9.99 value)
- Free 500 texts, 200 calling minutes, and 500MB data plan forever
To learn more or to go ahead and pull the trigger on this deal, head over to FreedomPop.
