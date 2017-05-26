Memorial Day weekend is coming — and some of you may have already started celebrating. But even if you're stuck at work today, you can at least count on the final app sales post for this week. It's been quite a few days in this regard, what with a huge list on Wednesday and a bonus round yesterday. I hope that you're ready for one more.

Apps that I personally recommend will be bolded in their respective lists below. And as always, the temporarily free apps will remain in your library unless you uninstall them within the Play Store's refund window. It's just like buying an app in that regard. And the time remaining on the sales is accurate as of this writing.

Free

Apps

  1. Mobile Doc Scanner 3 + OCR - $4.99 -> Free; 8 hours left
  2. BlackCam Pro - B&W Camera - $1.49 -> Free; 2 days left
  3. Sketch Me! Pro - $1.49 -> Free; 2 days left
  4. TAKEphONE contacts dialer - $2.01 -> Free; 3 days left

Games

  1. CosmoLands | Premium Edition - $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
  2. Dead Ship - $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
  3. Survival Time FULL - $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
  4. Bloons Supermonkey 2 - $2.99 -> Free; 7 days left
  5. Buff Knight Advanced - $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left

Icon packs & customization

  1. Cartoon City 3D live wallpaper - $0.99 -> Free; 8 hours left
  2. Egypt 3D Pro live wallpaper - $0.99 -> Free; 8 hours left
  3. Halloween Cemetery 3D LWP - $0.99 -> Free; 8 hours left
  4. NavSwag for Substratum - $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  5. Aspire UX S8 - Icon Pack - $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
  6. Sagon Icon Pack - $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
  7. Wallzy Pro - $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
  8. Royal Vintage Zooper Theme - $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left

Sale

Apps

  1. CoPilot Europe Navigation - $35.99 -> $24.99; 2 days left
  2. CoPilot RV USA- GPS Navigation - $59.99 -> $38.99; 2 days left
  3. CoPilot USA - GPS Navigation - $9.99 -> $6.99; 2 days left
  4. CoPilot Western Europe - $29.99 -> $19.99; 2 days left
  5. NRG Player Adblocker - $4.99 -> $2.49; 3 days left
  6. NRG Player Car Skin - $2.49 -> $0.99; 3 days left
  7. NRG Player Robo Skin - $4.99 -> $2.49; 3 days left
  8. PRO Voice Navigator "IGH" - $2.99 -> $0.99; 3 days left
  9. Call Recorder Full - $2.99 -> $1.99; 6 days left
  10. Compass PRO - $3.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  11. FingerPen 500+ coloring books - $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  12. Hide photos & videos LockMyPix - $2.49 -> $1.69; 7 days left
  13. sFilter- Blue Light Filter Pro - $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  14. CPU Widget - $1.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
  15. PowerAudio Pro Music Player - $1.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
  16. Unified Remote Full - $4.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified

Games

  1. Dark Heritage - $4.99 -> $1.99; 4 days left
  2. Faces of Illusion - $4.99 -> $2.99; 4 days left
  3. Mythic Wonders - $4.99 -> $1.99; 4 days left
  4. Princess Isabella - $4.99 -> $1.99; 4 days left
  5. Ravensword: Shadowlands 3d RPG - $6.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
  6. 1849 - $4.99 -> $2.99; 5 days left
  7. Samurai II: Vengeance - $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
  8. SHADOWGUN - $5.49 -> $0.99; 5 days left
  9. Spain Paranormal Spirit Box - $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  10. Bing Baking - $2.49-> $0.99; 7 days left
  11. Clouds & Sheep Premium - $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  12. Bloons TD 5 - $2.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
  13. Kingdom Rush Origins - $2.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
  14. NOVA SHIPS - $1.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
  15. Solitaire MegaPack - $2.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
  16. Talisman - $5.49 -> $1.99; Time left not specified
  17. The Shadow Sun - $1.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
  18. Yipy Garden Farm - $1.49 -> $0.99; Time left not specified

Icon packs & customization

  1. Analog Glow Watch Face - $2.99 -> $0.99; 1 day left
  2. Deceptidroid CM12/CM12.1 Theme - $2.44 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
  3. Super AMOLED Wallpapers PRO - $1.49 -> $0.99; Time left not specified

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Apps

  1. Battery Saver: ZEMB Full - $1.49 -> Free; 7 days left
  2. AppSurgeOn - 3D Skull Atlas - $5.49 -> Free; Time left not specified
  3. GPS NMEA Bluetooth transmitter - $2.99 -> Free; Time left not specified
  4. Wildland Fire Behavior App - $0.99 -> Free; Time left not specified
  5. Battery Repair (Doctor Boost) - $4.49 -> $1.99; 1 day left
  6. Names and Meanings - $2.99 -> $0.99; 1 day left
  7. O&D - rhythm Oud and Darbuka - $23.99 -> $12.99; 3 days left
  8. Gem Carat Weight Calculator - $2.99 -> $1.99; Time left not specified
  9. Smart Medical Apps H&P Pro Key - $14.99 -> $4.99; Time left not specified

Games

  1. Feed The Cat VR - $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left