Memorial Day weekend is coming — and some of you may have already started celebrating. But even if you're stuck at work today, you can at least count on the final app sales post for this week. It's been quite a few days in this regard, what with a huge list on Wednesday and a bonus round yesterday. I hope that you're ready for one more.
Apps that I personally recommend will be bolded in their respective lists below. And as always, the temporarily free apps will remain in your library unless you uninstall them within the Play Store's refund window. It's just like buying an app in that regard. And the time remaining on the sales is accurate as of this writing.
Free
Apps
- Mobile Doc Scanner 3 + OCR - $4.99 -> Free; 8 hours left
- BlackCam Pro - B&W Camera - $1.49 -> Free; 2 days left
- Sketch Me! Pro - $1.49 -> Free; 2 days left
- TAKEphONE contacts dialer - $2.01 -> Free; 3 days left
Games
- CosmoLands | Premium Edition - $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
- Dead Ship - $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
- Survival Time FULL - $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
- Bloons Supermonkey 2 - $2.99 -> Free; 7 days left
- Buff Knight Advanced - $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
Icon packs & customization
- Cartoon City 3D live wallpaper - $0.99 -> Free; 8 hours left
- Egypt 3D Pro live wallpaper - $0.99 -> Free; 8 hours left
- Halloween Cemetery 3D LWP - $0.99 -> Free; 8 hours left
- NavSwag for Substratum - $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Aspire UX S8 - Icon Pack - $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- Sagon Icon Pack - $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- Wallzy Pro - $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
- Royal Vintage Zooper Theme - $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
Sale
Apps
- CoPilot Europe Navigation - $35.99 -> $24.99; 2 days left
- CoPilot RV USA- GPS Navigation - $59.99 -> $38.99; 2 days left
- CoPilot USA - GPS Navigation - $9.99 -> $6.99; 2 days left
- CoPilot Western Europe - $29.99 -> $19.99; 2 days left
- NRG Player Adblocker - $4.99 -> $2.49; 3 days left
- NRG Player Car Skin - $2.49 -> $0.99; 3 days left
- NRG Player Robo Skin - $4.99 -> $2.49; 3 days left
- PRO Voice Navigator "IGH" - $2.99 -> $0.99; 3 days left
- Call Recorder Full - $2.99 -> $1.99; 6 days left
- Compass PRO - $3.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- FingerPen 500+ coloring books - $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Hide photos & videos LockMyPix - $2.49 -> $1.69; 7 days left
- sFilter- Blue Light Filter Pro - $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- CPU Widget - $1.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- PowerAudio Pro Music Player - $1.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- Unified Remote Full - $4.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
Games
- Dark Heritage - $4.99 -> $1.99; 4 days left
- Faces of Illusion - $4.99 -> $2.99; 4 days left
- Mythic Wonders - $4.99 -> $1.99; 4 days left
- Princess Isabella - $4.99 -> $1.99; 4 days left
- Ravensword: Shadowlands 3d RPG - $6.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- 1849 - $4.99 -> $2.99; 5 days left
- Samurai II: Vengeance - $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- SHADOWGUN - $5.49 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- Spain Paranormal Spirit Box - $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Bing Baking - $2.49-> $0.99; 7 days left
- Clouds & Sheep Premium - $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Bloons TD 5 - $2.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- Kingdom Rush Origins - $2.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- NOVA SHIPS - $1.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- Solitaire MegaPack - $2.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- Talisman - $5.49 -> $1.99; Time left not specified
- The Shadow Sun - $1.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- Yipy Garden Farm - $1.49 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
Icon packs & customization
- Analog Glow Watch Face - $2.99 -> $0.99; 1 day left
- Deceptidroid CM12/CM12.1 Theme - $2.44 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- Super AMOLED Wallpapers PRO - $1.49 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Apps
- Battery Saver: ZEMB Full - $1.49 -> Free; 7 days left
- AppSurgeOn - 3D Skull Atlas - $5.49 -> Free; Time left not specified
- GPS NMEA Bluetooth transmitter - $2.99 -> Free; Time left not specified
- Wildland Fire Behavior App - $0.99 -> Free; Time left not specified
- Battery Repair (Doctor Boost) - $4.49 -> $1.99; 1 day left
- Names and Meanings - $2.99 -> $0.99; 1 day left
- O&D - rhythm Oud and Darbuka - $23.99 -> $12.99; 3 days left
- Gem Carat Weight Calculator - $2.99 -> $1.99; Time left not specified
- Smart Medical Apps H&P Pro Key - $14.99 -> $4.99; Time left not specified
Games
- Feed The Cat VR - $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
