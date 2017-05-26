Everyone's getting into the mesh Wi-Fi business these days. Google Wifi was released last year, Samsung is working on a mesh router, and a hanful of other products from Netgear, Linksys, Ubiquiti, and others are on the market. Now ASUS is preparing to launch its own mesh network system, called 'Lyra,' and the Android control application is already live on the Play Store.

The short product page for the Lyra doesn't reveal too many technical details, but the feature set sounds similar to the Google Wifi. You can view and control each family members' internet connection, track network usage, change prioritization, and so on. Creating a separate guest Wi-Fi network will also be supported, as well as more technical router functions like port forwarding and IP binding.

You can't really do anything with the app right now, given that Lyra isn't actually out yet, but it does give a peek into how the system will operate. The app will be compatible with the ASUS Lyra (MAP-AC2200) and Lyra-mini (MAP-AC1300), whenever they are released.