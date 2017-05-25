Those of you in the UK will probably pass on the deal alerts we cover, as they're usually US specific and don't apply to you. Well, your time has come. We've spotted a brand new, unlocked Moto Z for just £299. That's a whopping £200 off the retail price, and it's offered by John Lewis, too, so you know it's a deal you can trust.

You can get either the black/silver or white/gold color combinations. For your money, you'll be getting a QHD screen, Snapdragon 820 processor, and 4GB of RAM. In our review last year, we praised the great screen, fast fingerprint scanner, and near-stock Android software. It's also an undeniably sleek phone. The downsides, like poor battery life and lack of a headphone jack, were mostly compounded by the higher pricing brought in by Lenovo. But at £200 off you could perhaps learn to live with those negatives. It's also worth noting the expensive Moto Mods were a bit of a letdown, but there's no reason you have to use them.

While you can pick up a used or refurbished Moto Z for the same price or slightly less from eBay, this is the lowest we've ever seen a new model. The fact that it's from a highly reputable retailer is also a bonus. Buying from John Lewis means you'll even get a 2-year guarantee. Who knows how long it will be available at this price, but I imagine it won't be long. If you've been on the look out for a budget flagship this could be a great deal for you.