Tango, beside being a cool dance, is also a chatting application similar to WhatsApp, Telegram, Allo, and countless others. It may not be as well recognized as some of these brands, but it is popular in some countries around the world. And just like many of its competitors, Tango is now spreading from mobile to the desktop.

The Tango WebChat app is live at web.tango.me. You sign in by verifying your phone number and once you're in, you can chat with all your contacts and continue your mobile conversations from the comfort of a larger screen and more responsive keyboard. As someone who uses WhatsApp Web all day everyday, I can assure you that there's a lot of convenience in being able to do everything from your desk without having to pick up your phone to reply to each message you receive.

Tango WebChat works on Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Opera, Edge, and Internet Explorer, but voice and video calling are only available on Chrome. If you're a Tango user, let us know how this works for you.