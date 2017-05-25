Bellevue, Washington — May 25, 2017 — Continuing the Un-carrier’s summer celebration with a second announcement, today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) Chief Operating Officer Mike Sievert revealed in a video blog that DIGITS is launching Wednesday, May 31. DIGITS is revolutionary new technology that breaks down the limitation of one number per phone and one phone per number. On May 31, every T-Mobile customer’s phone number will be upgraded to DIGITS for free—and customers can get another DIGITS line for just $10 a month with AutoPay. And, for a limited time, T-Mobile ONE Plus with taxes and fees included comes with an extra DIGITS line—at no extra cost.

“Phone numbers are so yesterday—DIGITS are now,” said John Legere, president and CEO of T-Mobile. “Starting next week, T-Mobile doesn’t have phone numbers anymore—we have DIGITS. They’re your REAL T-Mobile phone number but with none of the old limits. DIGITS is another industry-shaking Un-carrier innovation aimed at changing wireless for good.”

During the beta program, tens of thousands of T-Mobile customers put DIGITS through its paces, testing DIGITS’ native seamless integration in Samsung Galaxy smartphones and the DIGITS iOS and Android apps. In a follow-up survey, the beta testers said their favorite features were using their DIGITS on a secondary phone, using a second DIGITS line on their primary smartphone and sending text messages from a PC. Ninety-six percent used the DIGITS app on additional smartphones and tablets, and 41 percent used DIGITS via a browser on their PC.

On Wednesday, May 31, all T-Mobile phone numbers will automatically become DIGITS, and all T-Mobile customers can use their DIGITS on virtually any connected device—phone, tablet, smartwatch, computer and more. For example, if you want your phone calls to ring both your smartphone and your connected smartwatch, DIGITS can make that happen. Want to shoot off a text from your tablet or laptop? DIGITS can do that, too. Moving forward, it’s all part of being a T-Mobile customer.

For anyone buying T-Mobile ONE Plus with taxes and fees included, for a limited time, you’ll get an extra DIGITS Talk & Text line at absolutely no additional cost to you for as long as you keep Plus. Plus is T-Mobile’s most popular add-on and includes unlimited HD video streaming (US only), unlimited mobile hotspot with up to 10GB of high speed data, unlimited Gogo® Wi-Fi on your smartphone for the full flight and more for just $5 per month.

How will YOU use your extra DIGITS?

Today, more than 30 million Americans carry at least two devices—meaning they pay for at least two devices, at least two plans and at least two times the carrier network access fees. This problem is particularly painful for business owners. Right now, close to a third (31%) of business owners juggle two or more phones with work numbers and personal numbers. All told, the cost to US wireless customers is a whopping $10 billion every year. Now, with DIGITS, T-Mobile aims to change all that.

“We’re ending that awkward Two-Phone-Juggle,” said Sievert. “With DIGITS, you don’t have to carry two phones to have two numbers. Now, you can use more than one DIGITS line on the same smartphone—for business, for life, for anything you need. That’s going to save a lot of people a lot of juggling and a lot of money.”

With DIGITS, businesses can skip the headache and the costs of setting employees up with new devices and work numbers. Instead, businesses can now simply provide DIGITS lines to everyone. DIGITS will even work on phones from Verizon and AT&T. And, DIGITS is great for group or general business lines. Assign DIGITS as your Sales number so that, when it rings, everyone in Sales gets the call. Businesses can also keep those DIGITS—and all associated contacts and recent history—if an employee leaves.

Families might want to use DIGITS to move a home number to everyone’s smartphones—so you can keep the number but get rid of that landline. Then, when the home phone rings, it rings everyone. Think of your DIGITS as the new family line, without the anchor to a wall in your house. There are 58 million households with landlines in the US today, and 43 percent of them say they’d cut the cord if they could keep that number.

And, for improved security and privacy, use your extra DIGITS for any other situation where you may not want to pass along your personal number, like selling on Craigslist or dating or just signing up for things online. The possible uses for your extra DIGITS lines are virtually endless.

“DIGITS is another industry-shaking T-Mobile innovation that wouldn’t be possible without all the advanced technologies already built into our network—so you won’t see anything like this from the carriers anytime soon,” said Sievert. “DIGITS bring phone numbers into the Digital Age. And, we’re doing it all for our favorite people—our customers.”

As a special thank you, T-Mobile is giving every one of the tens of thousands of customers who participated in the DIGITS beta program their extra DIGITS lines for as long as they’re with T-Mobile.

DIGITS is available starting May 31 at T-Mobile stores nationwide and at www.t-mobile.com/getDIGITS.