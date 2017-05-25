Google Photos does a lot of smart things with your photos and hides plenty of cool and cute easter eggs. One of these just came to our attention — it may be new or it may have been there for months/years. Either way, we hadn't seen it before today so we thought we'd share it with you.

If you take a lot of pics of cats, which you probably do if you have cats and you love keeping the meowmories of every ridiculous thing they do, then Google Photos will make a video out of them. But it's not a regular video, it's a cat-themed one, complete with "meow meow meow" singing and a cute paw animation at the end.

Here's an example video shared by our tipster. Warning: "Awwww" guaranteed.

Have you seen this kind of automated video before? Maybe you got one for your cats, dogs, or maybe some other pets. Share the awesomeness with us in the comments below.