Instagram isn't just for posting pictures of food anymore. Whether you like it or not, the app has branched out to become a Snapchat competitor too, and now its direct messaging abilities are getting an upgrade.
First off, you can now send landscape/portrait photos and videos in direct messages without cropping them first. It seems kind of silly that was a requirement until now, but this should save users some time when sharing media. Secondly, you can now share links in DMs, complete with summary previews (like in the screenshot above). You could send URLs before, but they were not converted into links - you had to manually copy and paste the message.
Landscape and portrait uploads are iOS-only at the moment, but links in DMs are part of Instagram 10.22, which is already available on Android.
- Source:
Comments