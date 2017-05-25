Memorial Day weekend is nigh upon us, so seeing some sales pop up is not surprising. Tonight, we have one courtesy of B&H. You can get an Asus ZenFone Zoom for $179.99 with a free ZenPower 10,500mAh portable battery pack. That's a respectable savings of $170, with sales tax only applying to New York/New Jersey residents.

This is for model we saw debut last year with its ridiculous camera module (not to be confused with its younger brother, the ZenFone 3 Zoom). If you need a refresher, feel free to go back and check out our review. You get a 5.5" 1080p LCD screen, an Intel Atom Z3580 CPU, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and the 13MP 3x optical zoom rear camera.

We last saw this phone show up for $199.99 in December, and that didn't include the ZenPower battery. So it's a pretty good deal, though you do have to contend with Asus' ZenUI and terrible software update track record. If you are interested, be sure to hit up the source link below.