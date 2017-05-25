The Huawei Watch isn't new anymore, but it's still one of the best Android Wear smartwatches out there, both in looks and functionality. The black body/black stainless steel band combo is arguably one of the best that Huawei offers, but it's also been somewhat pricey. Now, though, you can pick one up for as low as $199.99.

Aside from its Snapdragon 400 processor, the Watch's specs are competitive even today. The sapphire-topped 1.4" 400p AMOLED display, 512MB of RAM, 4GB of storage, 300mAh battery, and IP67 certification are still top-notch. Plus, the Huatch has just received Wear 2.0, giving it a fresher, more easy-to-navigate UI. Yes, there's a newer, more up-to-date Huawei Watch 2, but it's simply not as good as the original.

B&H wants just $199.99 for one, but it's open-box, meaning that it was likely a buyer's remorse return. If you have to have a brand spanking new one, Amazon and Best Buy both have it for $219.99 - only $20 more. All three retailers offer quick and free shipping, and since B&H only charges tax in NY and NJ, you might be able to save an even bigger chunk of cash. Hit the source links below to see each retailer's listing.