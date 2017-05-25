Google announced a new standalone VR platform at I/O this year, but it's not stopping work on the existing Daydream apps and services. There's an update rolling out today to Daydream and the Daydream Keyboard. Both have version number 1.6, but only the keyboard has anything interesting in the changelog.
Here's the changelog for the keyboard update. The Daydream update is only performance and reliability improvements.
- Added seven additional languages: Chinese simplified, Singapore English, Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Dutch, Danish.
- Now automatically default to system language after all languages are unselected.
- Better layout for punctuation marks.
- Fixed issue with toggle button sometimes being invisible.
- The expand button now has a hover state.
Typing in Daydream isn't ideal, but now you'll at least be able to do it in more languages. Daydream will also be smart enough to default to your system language if you turn off all languages in Daydream. Oh, and better punctuation mark layout? Where would we be without punctuation marks?! Nowhere, that's where. The apps are rolling out in teh Play Store, but we've got them on APK Mirror, too (Daydream, Keyboard).
