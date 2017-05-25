What's this? A bonus round of app sales... on a Thursday? Still your beating hearts, dear readers, because while I have more apps for you today, I've decided to take a different approach. Due to the volume of yesterday's post and the amount of questionable applications in it, I am trying something new today.

Here's how this should work: I am still going to post all of the free/on-sale apps that I find so that those of you who want to look at everything can. However, they will be placed in their own section — essentially, the apps placed there look questionable or just plain weird, but if you want them, there they are. I understand that this is a strongly subjective thing (in most cases), but at least they're here in the post for those of you who care for such things.

From here on, I will denote the apps that I recommend (if any appear) by bolding them. Also, be sure to leave your feedback or suggestions in the comments.

Free

Apps

  1. Speed View GPS Pro - $0.99 -> Free; 3 hours left
  2. RaspberryPOP! NFC/QR Streaming - $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  3. Rotate Screen Orientation - $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
  4. Earth 3D Live Wallpaper - $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
  5. Anatomy 3D Pro - Anatronica - $6.99 -> Free; Time left not specified
  6. Piano Keyboard Music Pro - $5.99 -> Free; Time left not specified
  7. Student Agenda Pro - $1.99 -> Free; Time left not specified

Games

  1. BabyMagica - $1.49 -> Free; 3 days left
  2. MontaSayer PRO - $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
  3. Socxel | Pixel Soccer | PRO - $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
  4. Light Adventure - $1.00 -> Free; Time left not specified
  5. Neon Mania - $0.99 -> Free; Time left not specified
  6. Party Wave - $1.99 -> Free; Time left not specified
  7. Puzzlewood Quests Premium - $0.99 -> Free; Time left not specified
  8. Ready-Set-Learn Pre-K - $1.99 -> Free; Time left not specified

Icon packs & customization

  1. Watch Face - NEXO - $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
  2. Watch Face - SX10 - $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
  3. Shake It Up 3D: Seasons LWP - $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
  4. Sam Blue Icon Pack - $0.99 -> Free; Time left not specified

Sale

Apps

  1. @Hunter VK - $4.49 -> $2.49; 2 days left
  2. Disc Golf Course Review - $4.99 -> $1.99; 3 days left
  3. CURSO PARA LEER MÚSICA - PRO - $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
  4. Drums Sheet Reading PRO - $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
  5. Ear Training PRO - $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
  6. Guitar Sight Reading PRO - $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
  7. Learn to play Bass Guitar PRO - $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
  8. Learn how to play Guitar PRO - $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
  9. Learn how to play Drums PRO - $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
  10. VGBAnext - GBA / GBC Emulator - $4.99 -> $2.99; 4 days left
  11. Documento - Office Viewer - $3.99 -> $2.49; 5 days left
  12. Checkbook Pro - $3.99 -> $1.99; 6 days left
  13. Curtain - $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  14. Anatomy & Physiology - $34.99 -> $16.99; Time left not specified
  15. Blue VR Player PRO - $1.49 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
  16. Human Anatomy Atlas 2017 - $24.99 -> $11.99; Time left not specified
  17. Maps & GPS Navigation OsmAnd+ - $6.49 -> $3.49; Time left not specified
  18. Muscle Premium - 3D Guide - $19.99 -> $9.99; Time left not specified
  19. Notiwatch for Pebble - $1.49 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
  20. SkySafari 5 - $2.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
  21. SkySafari 5 Plus - $14.99 -> $6.99; Time left not specified
  22. SkySafari 5 Pro - $39.99 -> $19.99; Time left not specified

Games

  1. Let sheep love - $2.99 -> $0.99; 1 day left
  2. Earthlings Beware! - $1.49 -> $0.99; 2 days left
  3. Gunslugs - $1.99 -> $0.99; 3 days left
  4. Gunslugs 2 - $2.49 -> $0.99; 3 days left
  5. Heroes of Loot - $1.99 -> $0.99; 3 days left
  6. Heroes of Loot 2 - $3.99 -> $1.99; 3 days left
  7. Mage the Ascension: Refuge - $4.99 -> $2.99; 3 days left
  8. Meganoid 2017 - $3.99 -> $1.99; 3 days left
  9. Space Grunts - $3.99 -> $1.99; 3 days left
  10. SUBURBIA City Building Game - $4.99 -> $1.99; 3 days left
  11. Vampire: Prelude - $4.99 -> $2.99; 3 days left
  12. Descent: Death Valley - $1.49 -> $0.99; 4 days left
  13. Mental Hospital:Eastern Bloc 2 - $1.49 -> $0.99; 4 days left
  14. One Hundred Ways - $2.49 -> $1.49; 4 days left
  15. The Great Fusion - $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
  16. Damn Little Town - $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
  17. AppleJam - $2.98 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
  18. Assassin's Creed Identity - $4.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
  19. Aurora Draughts - $5.49 -> $1.99; Time left not specified
  20. Fairy Tale Mysteries 2 - $4.99 -> $1.99; Time left not specified

Icon packs & customization

  1. Holo Droid - $1.99 -> $0.99; 1 day left
  2. [Substratum] Groove Theme - $1.99 -> $0.99; 2 days left
  3. 0Ground - $2.49 -> $0.99; 4 days left
  4. Adrenaline Watch Face - $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
  5. Airhero Watch Face - $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
  6. Arc - $2.49 -> $1.49; 4 days left
  7. Elixir - $2.49 -> $1.49; 4 days left
  8. Nature Gradients Watch Face - $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
  9. Black & Gold Theme for Xperia - $1.99 -> $0.99; Time left unknown

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Apps

  1. Dream Book - $2.99 -> $0.99; 3 hours left
  2. Top TV Launcher 2 - $2.19 -> $1.49; 1 day left
  3. Bird Song Id USA Automatic Rec - $9.99 -> $2.99; Time left not specified ("Spring sale")
  4. BJJ Triangle Choke Seminar - $24.99 -> $9.99; Time left not specified
  5. Find My Children and Family - $14.99 -> $4.49; Time left not specified
  6. 2017 FIRESCOPE FOG (ICS 420-1) - $1.99 -> Free; Time left not specified
  7. Fly Me To Moon Keyboard Theme - $1.99 -> Free; Time left not specified
  8. Medicinal Plants and Drugs - $0.99 -> Free; Time left not specified
  9. Stealth Card Counter - $0.99 -> Free; Time left not specified
  10. The Face I Love Keyboard Theme - $1.99 -> Free; Time left not specified
  11. vComm - $4.99 -> Free; Time left not specified

Games

  1. Funny Farm VR - $1.99 -> Free; Time left not specified