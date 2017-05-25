Article Contents
What's this? A bonus round of app sales... on a Thursday? Still your beating hearts, dear readers, because while I have more apps for you today, I've decided to take a different approach. Due to the volume of yesterday's post and the amount of questionable applications in it, I am trying something new today.
Here's how this should work: I am still going to post all of the free/on-sale apps that I find so that those of you who want to look at everything can. However, they will be placed in their own section — essentially, the apps placed there look questionable or just plain weird, but if you want them, there they are. I understand that this is a strongly subjective thing (in most cases), but at least they're here in the post for those of you who care for such things.
From here on, I will denote the apps that I recommend (if any appear) by bolding them. Also, be sure to leave your feedback or suggestions in the comments.
Free
Apps
- Speed View GPS Pro - $0.99 -> Free; 3 hours left
- RaspberryPOP! NFC/QR Streaming - $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Rotate Screen Orientation - $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- Earth 3D Live Wallpaper - $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
- Anatomy 3D Pro - Anatronica - $6.99 -> Free; Time left not specified
- Piano Keyboard Music Pro - $5.99 -> Free; Time left not specified
- Student Agenda Pro - $1.99 -> Free; Time left not specified
Games
- BabyMagica - $1.49 -> Free; 3 days left
- MontaSayer PRO - $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Socxel | Pixel Soccer | PRO - $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Light Adventure - $1.00 -> Free; Time left not specified
- Neon Mania - $0.99 -> Free; Time left not specified
- Party Wave - $1.99 -> Free; Time left not specified
- Puzzlewood Quests Premium - $0.99 -> Free; Time left not specified
- Ready-Set-Learn Pre-K - $1.99 -> Free; Time left not specified
Icon packs & customization
- Watch Face - NEXO - $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Watch Face - SX10 - $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Shake It Up 3D: Seasons LWP - $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- Sam Blue Icon Pack - $0.99 -> Free; Time left not specified
Sale
Apps
- @Hunter VK - $4.49 -> $2.49; 2 days left
- Disc Golf Course Review - $4.99 -> $1.99; 3 days left
- CURSO PARA LEER MÚSICA - PRO - $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- Drums Sheet Reading PRO - $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- Ear Training PRO - $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- Guitar Sight Reading PRO - $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- Learn to play Bass Guitar PRO - $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- Learn how to play Guitar PRO - $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- Learn how to play Drums PRO - $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- VGBAnext - GBA / GBC Emulator - $4.99 -> $2.99; 4 days left
- Documento - Office Viewer - $3.99 -> $2.49; 5 days left
- Checkbook Pro - $3.99 -> $1.99; 6 days left
- Curtain - $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Anatomy & Physiology - $34.99 -> $16.99; Time left not specified
- Blue VR Player PRO - $1.49 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- Human Anatomy Atlas 2017 - $24.99 -> $11.99; Time left not specified
- Maps & GPS Navigation OsmAnd+ - $6.49 -> $3.49; Time left not specified
- Muscle Premium - 3D Guide - $19.99 -> $9.99; Time left not specified
- Notiwatch for Pebble - $1.49 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- SkySafari 5 - $2.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- SkySafari 5 Plus - $14.99 -> $6.99; Time left not specified
- SkySafari 5 Pro - $39.99 -> $19.99; Time left not specified
Games
- Let sheep love - $2.99 -> $0.99; 1 day left
- Earthlings Beware! - $1.49 -> $0.99; 2 days left
- Gunslugs - $1.99 -> $0.99; 3 days left
- Gunslugs 2 - $2.49 -> $0.99; 3 days left
- Heroes of Loot - $1.99 -> $0.99; 3 days left
- Heroes of Loot 2 - $3.99 -> $1.99; 3 days left
- Mage the Ascension: Refuge - $4.99 -> $2.99; 3 days left
- Meganoid 2017 - $3.99 -> $1.99; 3 days left
- Space Grunts - $3.99 -> $1.99; 3 days left
- SUBURBIA City Building Game - $4.99 -> $1.99; 3 days left
- Vampire: Prelude - $4.99 -> $2.99; 3 days left
- Descent: Death Valley - $1.49 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- Mental Hospital:Eastern Bloc 2 - $1.49 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- One Hundred Ways - $2.49 -> $1.49; 4 days left
- The Great Fusion - $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- Damn Little Town - $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- AppleJam - $2.98 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- Assassin's Creed Identity - $4.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- Aurora Draughts - $5.49 -> $1.99; Time left not specified
- Fairy Tale Mysteries 2 - $4.99 -> $1.99; Time left not specified
Icon packs & customization
- Holo Droid - $1.99 -> $0.99; 1 day left
- [Substratum] Groove Theme - $1.99 -> $0.99; 2 days left
- 0Ground - $2.49 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- Adrenaline Watch Face - $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- Airhero Watch Face - $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- Arc - $2.49 -> $1.49; 4 days left
- Elixir - $2.49 -> $1.49; 4 days left
- Nature Gradients Watch Face - $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- Black & Gold Theme for Xperia - $1.99 -> $0.99; Time left unknown
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Apps
- Dream Book - $2.99 -> $0.99; 3 hours left
- Top TV Launcher 2 - $2.19 -> $1.49; 1 day left
- Bird Song Id USA Automatic Rec - $9.99 -> $2.99; Time left not specified ("Spring sale")
- BJJ Triangle Choke Seminar - $24.99 -> $9.99; Time left not specified
- Find My Children and Family - $14.99 -> $4.49; Time left not specified
- 2017 FIRESCOPE FOG (ICS 420-1) - $1.99 -> Free; Time left not specified
- Fly Me To Moon Keyboard Theme - $1.99 -> Free; Time left not specified
- Medicinal Plants and Drugs - $0.99 -> Free; Time left not specified
- Stealth Card Counter - $0.99 -> Free; Time left not specified
- The Face I Love Keyboard Theme - $1.99 -> Free; Time left not specified
- vComm - $4.99 -> Free; Time left not specified
Games
- Funny Farm VR - $1.99 -> Free; Time left not specified
