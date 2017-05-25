Acer's lineup of Android products mostly consists of low-end hardware with few (if any) unique features. At Computex in Taiwan, the company has announced two more 10-inch tablets. One of them has a quantum dot display, which appears to be a first for any tablet (as far as I can tell), and the other has a focus on productivity.
The Iconia Tab 10
The more interesting of the two is the Iconia Tab 10, with a model number of A3-A40. If that name sounds familiar, it's because Acer likes reusing product names. The tablet's standout feature is the quantum dot display, which has primarily only been available on high-end TVs and monitors. Like OLED, the individual pixels can be turned on or off, but quantum dots should result in far greater color accuracy.
If you were hoping for top-end specs to go with that top-end screen, prepare to be disappointed. Acer didn't reveal detailed specifications, but it does ship with an unnamed quad-core MediaTek CPU and Android 7.0 Nougat. However, you do get DTS-HD sound, so that's something.
The other tablet is the Iconia One 10 (pictured at the top of this post), with a model number of B3-A40. Acer is billing this as a productivity device, since it has two microUSB ports. Oh, and only one of those ports has USB-OTG, so you can really only connect one external accessory at a time. It's using the same unnamed quad-core MediaTek processor as the Iconia Tab 10, and ships with Android 7.0 Nougat and DTS-HD sound.
Acer has yet to reveal pricing and availability for either tablet.
- Source:
- Engadget
Press Release
Along with four speakers and a patented subwoofer that packs an extra punch, the new Iconia Tab 10 is made for media consumption at home and on the go
TAIPEI, Taiwan, May 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer today announced a series of 10-inch tablets including the new Iconia Tab 10 (A3-A50) designed for premium multimedia experiences, and the new Iconia One 10 (B3-A40FHD) with dual micro-USB ports for flexible connectivity options.
Powered by quad-core MediaTek processors and Android 7.0 Nougat, the new tablets provide a responsive user experience and up to 8 hours[1] of battery life. Wide-viewing-angle IPS[2] displays and five-magnet speakers with DTS-HD Premium Sound™ provide a great audio-visual experience, while 802.11ac wireless provides blazing-fast network connections.
Iconia Tab 10 -- True to Life Colors and Audio with a Punch
Designed with media consumption in mind, the Iconia Tab 10 (A3-A50) features a display with Quantum Dot technology, offering a wider color range with higher brightness, deeper saturation and better accuracy for dramatically more vivid visuals. An Acer-patented subwoofer offers an extra punch while maintaining a slim profile of under 9 mm (0.35 inch) in height, while four speakers provide a richer and more immersive audio experience. The Iconia Tab 10 also features Acer MediaMaster which allows users to set preferences for different types of movies or music.
Iconia One 10 -- Enhanced Productivity with Dual Micro-USB Ports
With dual micro-USB ports and On-The-Go (OTG) support[3], the Iconia One 10 (B3-A40FHD) provides enhanced productivity as it allows the device to be charged and connected to external devices such as storage or a mouse at the same time, while a Bluetooth keyboard can be connected for text input. Android 7.0 also supports multi-windows and quick app switching, which further increases the device's versatility.
Smart Tools that Simplify Tasks
The new Iconia Tab 10 and Iconia One 10 tablets feature smart tools developed by Acer that simplify everyday tasks:
- EZ WakeUp -- With simple gestures, the tablet awakens and loads a pre-selected app of choice.
- EZ Snap -- Makes it easy to take a screenshot with a simple three-finger pinch. Images can be easily edited and shared.
- EZ Mode -- Allows users to customize the system interface so that access to specified apps and data are restricted when sharing the tablet with family, friends or children.
- Memory Cleaner -- Manages the device's memory, storage, and apps to optimize system functionality.
Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com.
About Acer
Founded in 1976, today Acer is one of the world's top ICT companies and has a presence in over 160 countries. As Acer looks into the future, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will infuse with one another to open up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike. From service-oriented technologies to the Internet of Things to gaming and virtual reality, Acer's 7,000+ employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology. Please visit www.acer.com for more information.
