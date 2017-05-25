Acer's lineup of Android products mostly consists of low-end hardware with few (if any) unique features. At Computex in Taiwan, the company has announced two more 10-inch tablets. One of them has a quantum dot display, which appears to be a first for any tablet (as far as I can tell), and the other has a focus on productivity.

The Iconia Tab 10

The more interesting of the two is the Iconia Tab 10, with a model number of A3-A40. If that name sounds familiar, it's because Acer likes reusing product names. The tablet's standout feature is the quantum dot display, which has primarily only been available on high-end TVs and monitors. Like OLED, the individual pixels can be turned on or off, but quantum dots should result in far greater color accuracy.

If you were hoping for top-end specs to go with that top-end screen, prepare to be disappointed. Acer didn't reveal detailed specifications, but it does ship with an unnamed quad-core MediaTek CPU and Android 7.0 Nougat. However, you do get DTS-HD sound, so that's something.

The other tablet is the Iconia One 10 (pictured at the top of this post), with a model number of B3-A40. Acer is billing this as a productivity device, since it has two microUSB ports. Oh, and only one of those ports has USB-OTG, so you can really only connect one external accessory at a time. It's using the same unnamed quad-core MediaTek processor as the Iconia Tab 10, and ships with Android 7.0 Nougat and DTS-HD sound.

Acer has yet to reveal pricing and availability for either tablet.