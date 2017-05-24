Last year, LG unveiled the LG K8 budget phone, alongside the less-powerful K5. As you might be able to tell from the name, the LG K8 V is the Verizon variant, and now Big Red is pushing an Android 7.0 Nougat update to it.
Multi-window on the LG K8 V.
The software update, identified as "VS50020a" on Verizon's website, has all the goodies that you can expect from Android Nougat like multi-window support. There are also a few improvements to LG's Android skin, like new device themes and an updated Gallery app. You'll need a Wi-Fi connection to download the OTA, and you can find more information at the source link below.
