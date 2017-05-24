Verizon will put LTE in just about anything. Watches? Check. Cars? Check. Smart home hub? Check, as of tomorrow, May 25th. The SmartHub is a combination WiFi hotspot and smart home control interface. It'll retail for $200 tomorrow, but you can chop the price in half if you do a two year contract.

The SmartHub has its own dedicated LTE line and you can connect laptops, phones, and other devices to it instead of your standard home WiFi router. It's not clear if there will be special data plans for the SmartHub, because this sounds like something that will use a lot of it. Likewise, Verizon hasn't provided a list of all the smart home devices that work with SmartHub. It specifically mentions Nest and Kwikset. There is a SmartHub app for controlling all your connected devices. The app also mentions support for Aeon Labs, Fibaro, Honeywell, and Phillips.

SmartHub supports placing HD Voice calls over the Verizon network with your existing home phone number. Plus, it has its own battery, which means it maintains your home phone and internet connection in the event of a power outage. There are still a lot of unanswered questions about the SmartHub, but we've reached out to Verizon for more info.