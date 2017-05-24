Straight out of a soft launch, PES2017 Pro Evolution Soccer is finally here. If you are looking for a soccer game that is as close to the console version as we will ever get, this is probably going to be your best choice. Sure the touch controls may not lend themselves well to such a highly strategic game, but hey, who cares when you can now play soccer on the go.

The Pro Evolution Soccer series has been around for quite a long time. Back in 2001 on the PS1 America knew it as World Soccer: Winning Eleven. As the years passed, we eventually received the game on PS2 under its Pro Evolution Soccer moniker. Despite what the game is called, hardcore soccer fans should be familiar with the series. It leans more towards simulation than arcade play, but that is exactly what has propelled its popularity.

While the mechanics of the game stay true to its console brethren, the payment model surely does not. PES2017 Pro Evolution Soccer is rife with in-app purchases that range all the way up to $99.99 per item. On top of this, there are advertisements present as well as plenty of wait timers. It can take hours before you can play another match in some cases, which just shows where Konami's interests lay. If you don't mind playing your digital soccer passively, it may not be a huge issue since the gameplay itself is still solid.

So sure, it may be widely known that Konami is not interested in providing good gaming experiences anymore, though it is still nice to see them continue on with the Pro Evo series. But who am I kidding, I am sure deep down they would rather turn the series into a Pachinko game. Until then we Android gamers will just have to settle for a console quality release that has been torn apart in order to be inundated with wait timers, advertisements, and IAPs.