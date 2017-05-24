USB Type-C cables can be expensive, especially if you're trying to find one that won't fry your gadgets. If you're short on them at the moment, we've got just the deal for you. One of Veckle's Type-C to Type-C cables is just $14 on Amazon ($3 off the usual price), once you apply a coupon code at checkout.

Unlike some other Type-C cables you might find, including Google's, this one supports full USB 3.1 Gen 2 speeds for fast data transfers (as long as both devices support that speed, of course). The cable is also rated for 100W power transfer, so you can use it to charge your Type-C equipped laptops as well. Finally, because I know all of you will ask - it is Benson-approved.

You can find a link to the cable below. You'll need coupon code 9Z8YX7AC to get the full discount.