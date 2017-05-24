It's the middle of the week again, which means that we're back again with some more app sales! Today's list is quite a monster, so let's not waste too much more time. If you're interested in what appeared on Monday, be sure to go back and check that post. As always, the free apps will remain in your library unless you uninstall them within the Play Store's refund window. It's just like buying an app in that regard. And the time remaining on the sales is accurate as of this writing.

The 10-cent weekly sales are not usually valid in the U.S. Other countries like the U.K., Russia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Romania, and Australia are eligible. Be sure to check if your country is included.

Free

Apps

  1. Floating Shortcuts Pro - $1.99 -> Free; 19 hours left
  2. Gravity Home Pro - $1.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  3. Bubble Level PRO - $2.99 -> Free; 5 days left
  4. Car-Bluetooth-Activator - $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
  5. Astrolapp Planets and Sky Map - $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  6. Advanced First Responder - $4.49 -> Free; Time left not specified
  7. Carpenter - $0.99 -> Free; Time left not specified
  8. I Am Sober - $1.99 -> Free; Time left not specified
  9. Medical Emergencies Bible - $0.99 -> Free; Time left not specified
  10. Neurology Glossary - $0.99 -> Free; Time left not specified
  11. Pinion Desk Clock - $1.59 -> Free; Time left not specified

Games

  1. VR Space: The Last Mission - $1.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  2. You Lose - $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  3. The Passenger - $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
  4. WHITE SNIPER HD - Vector Run - $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
  5. AceSpeeder3 - $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  6. Captain Cowboy - $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  7. Powder & Iron: Waterloo FULL - $1.00 -> Free; Time left not specified

Icon packs & customization

  1. Magme - Icon Pack - $0.99 -> Free; 19 hours left
  2. XIM - Icon Pack - $0.99 -> Free; 19 hours left
  3. Alos - Icon Pack - $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  4. Atran - Icon Pack - $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  5. Nimbbi - Icon Pack - $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  6. Rewun - Icon Pack - $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  7. PIXELATION ICON PACK - $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left

App of the Week

  1. Universal Book Reader Full Key - 0.10 (or equivalent in your country); $4.99 -> $0.99 (5 days left)

Sale

Apps

  1. 1Tap WiFi Repair Pro - $2.99 -> $1.49; 1 day left
  2. 2P NES Emulator Pro - $2.49 -> $0.99; 1 day left
  3. Cleaner eXtreme Pro - $2.99 -> $0.99; 1 day left
  4. Fraction Calculator Plus - $1.99 -> $0.99; 1 day left
  5. Network Signal Refresher Pro - $3.99 -> $1.99; 1 day left
  6. RAM Booster eXtreme Speed Pro - $3.99 -> $1.99; 1 day left
  7. Toolbox eXtreme - $7.99 -> $3.99; 1 day left
  8. Total RAM Speed Booster - $3.99 -> $1.99; 1 day left
  9. Wheres my Signal - $3.99 -> $0.99; 1 day left
  10. Wheres my Internet - $3.99 -> $0.99; 1 day left
  11. Car Camera - $2.99 -> $0.99; 2 days left
  12. NecroBox Ghost Box - $2.99 -> $0.99; 2 days left
  13. Luna VIP Betting Tips - $99.90 -> $49.90; 3 days left
  14. Vitamins and Minerals - $2.99 -> $0.99; 3 days left
  15. Animated Photo Widget + - $1.49 -> $0.99; 4 days left
  16. CURSO DE TEORIA MUSICAL - PRO - $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
  17. Learn how to play Piano PRO - $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
  18. Read Music PRO - $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
  19. Super Resume Builder Pro, CV - $4.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
  20. ColorusSpeak- Style, Undertone - $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  21. Floatify Pro Unlocker - $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  22. BBC Colouring: Doctor Who - $2.99 -> $1.99; Time left not specified
  23. Donger Keyboard: Lenny Edition - $1.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
  24. ElectroCalc PRO - $1.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
  25. Fly GPS Pro with Joystick - $10.99 -> $5.49; Time left not specified
  26. Meteogram Pro Weather Charts - $1.49 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
  27. Mileage Logbook (License) - $2.36 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
  28. N64 Emulator - $64.99 -> $2.49; Time left not specified
  29. Pedi STAT - $7.87 -> $4.99; Time left not specified
  30. Pocket Admin Pro - $4.99 -> $1.99; Time left not specified
  31. Quit smoking - $6.49 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
  32. Tropical Fish Guide Pocket Ed. - $2.99 -> $1.99; Time left not specified
  33. Vaultage Password Manager - $3.49 -> $1.99; Time left not specified
  34. Vet Nurse Quick Reference - $2.99 -> $1.99; Time left not specified

Games

  1. Agent Walker - $4.99 -> $2.99; 19 hours left
  2. Enigmatis 2 - $4.99 -> $2.99; 19 hours left
  3. Roll Turtle - $2.99 -> $0.99; 1 day left
  4. Unhappy Ever After RPG - $2.49 -> $0.99; 1 day left
  5. Real Car Parking Simulator Pro - $4.99 -> $0.99; 2 days left
  6. House of Grudge - $2.99 -> $1.49; 2 days left
  7. Lost Lands - $4.99 -> $1.99; 2 days left
  8. Adventures of Poco Eco - $2.99 -> $0.99; 3 days left
  9. Mister Barista - $2.99 -> $0.99; 3 days left
  10. Deluxe Track&Field - $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
  11. Game Tycoon 2 - $4.49 -> $2.49; 4 days left
  12. Gold Rush! Anniversary - $2.49 -> $1.49; 4 days left
  13. Watch Face Game Racer - $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
  14. Cookie Monster's Challenge - $2.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
  15. Ball Resurrection Pro - $3.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
  16. CosmoCamp: Dress Up Game - $1.75 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
  17. CosmoCamp: Matching Games - $1.75 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
  18. CosmoCamp: Picnic Problems - $1.75 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
  19. CosmoCamp: The Incredi-Ride! - $1.75 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
  20. Dream Catchers: Beginning Full - $4.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
  21. Dungeon Rushers - $4.99 -> $2.99; Time left not specified
  22. iDoyle: Sherlock Holmes - $2.99 -> $1.99; Time left not specified
  23. Rube's Lab PRO Physics Puzzle - $1.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
  24. The Last Dream - $4.99 -> $2.99; Time left not specified
  25. The Sims 3 - $6.99 -> $2.10; Time left not specified
  26. Toddler Cowboy - $1.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
  27. Zombie Tycoon 2 - $7.49 -> $4.99; Time left not specified

Icon packs & customization

  1. Fantasy Substratum Theme - $1.49 -> $0.99; 19 hours left
  2. Awesome-Land 2 Pro backgrounds - $2.49 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
  3. JARVIS MARK - Icon Pack - $1.49 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
  4. Souls Live wallpaper Pro - $1.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified