It's the middle of the week again, which means that we're back again with some more app sales! Today's list is quite a monster, so let's not waste too much more time. If you're interested in what appeared on Monday, be sure to go back and check that post. As always, the free apps will remain in your library unless you uninstall them within the Play Store's refund window. It's just like buying an app in that regard. And the time remaining on the sales is accurate as of this writing.
The 10-cent weekly sales are not usually valid in the U.S. Other countries like the U.K., Russia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Romania, and Australia are eligible. Be sure to check if your country is included.
Free
Apps
- Floating Shortcuts Pro - $1.99 -> Free; 19 hours left
- Gravity Home Pro - $1.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Bubble Level PRO - $2.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Car-Bluetooth-Activator - $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Astrolapp Planets and Sky Map - $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Advanced First Responder - $4.49 -> Free; Time left not specified
- Carpenter - $0.99 -> Free; Time left not specified
- I Am Sober - $1.99 -> Free; Time left not specified
- Medical Emergencies Bible - $0.99 -> Free; Time left not specified
- Neurology Glossary - $0.99 -> Free; Time left not specified
- Pinion Desk Clock - $1.59 -> Free; Time left not specified
Games
- VR Space: The Last Mission - $1.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- You Lose - $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- The Passenger - $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- WHITE SNIPER HD - Vector Run - $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- AceSpeeder3 - $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Captain Cowboy - $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Powder & Iron: Waterloo FULL - $1.00 -> Free; Time left not specified
Icon packs & customization
- Magme - Icon Pack - $0.99 -> Free; 19 hours left
- XIM - Icon Pack - $0.99 -> Free; 19 hours left
- Alos - Icon Pack - $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Atran - Icon Pack - $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Nimbbi - Icon Pack - $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Rewun - Icon Pack - $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- PIXELATION ICON PACK - $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
App of the Week
- Universal Book Reader Full Key - 0.10 (or equivalent in your country); $4.99 -> $0.99 (5 days left)
Sale
Apps
- 1Tap WiFi Repair Pro - $2.99 -> $1.49; 1 day left
- 2P NES Emulator Pro - $2.49 -> $0.99; 1 day left
- Cleaner eXtreme Pro - $2.99 -> $0.99; 1 day left
- Fraction Calculator Plus - $1.99 -> $0.99; 1 day left
- Network Signal Refresher Pro - $3.99 -> $1.99; 1 day left
- RAM Booster eXtreme Speed Pro - $3.99 -> $1.99; 1 day left
- Toolbox eXtreme - $7.99 -> $3.99; 1 day left
- Total RAM Speed Booster - $3.99 -> $1.99; 1 day left
- Wheres my Signal - $3.99 -> $0.99; 1 day left
- Wheres my Internet - $3.99 -> $0.99; 1 day left
- Car Camera - $2.99 -> $0.99; 2 days left
- NecroBox Ghost Box - $2.99 -> $0.99; 2 days left
- Luna VIP Betting Tips - $99.90 -> $49.90; 3 days left
- Vitamins and Minerals - $2.99 -> $0.99; 3 days left
- Animated Photo Widget + - $1.49 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- CURSO DE TEORIA MUSICAL - PRO - $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- Learn how to play Piano PRO - $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- Read Music PRO - $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- Super Resume Builder Pro, CV - $4.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- ColorusSpeak- Style, Undertone - $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Floatify Pro Unlocker - $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- BBC Colouring: Doctor Who - $2.99 -> $1.99; Time left not specified
- Donger Keyboard: Lenny Edition - $1.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- ElectroCalc PRO - $1.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- Fly GPS Pro with Joystick - $10.99 -> $5.49; Time left not specified
- Meteogram Pro Weather Charts - $1.49 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- Mileage Logbook (License) - $2.36 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- N64 Emulator - $64.99 -> $2.49; Time left not specified
- Pedi STAT - $7.87 -> $4.99; Time left not specified
- Pocket Admin Pro - $4.99 -> $1.99; Time left not specified
- Quit smoking - $6.49 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- Tropical Fish Guide Pocket Ed. - $2.99 -> $1.99; Time left not specified
- Vaultage Password Manager - $3.49 -> $1.99; Time left not specified
- Vet Nurse Quick Reference - $2.99 -> $1.99; Time left not specified
Games
- Agent Walker - $4.99 -> $2.99; 19 hours left
- Enigmatis 2 - $4.99 -> $2.99; 19 hours left
- Roll Turtle - $2.99 -> $0.99; 1 day left
- Unhappy Ever After RPG - $2.49 -> $0.99; 1 day left
- Real Car Parking Simulator Pro - $4.99 -> $0.99; 2 days left
- House of Grudge - $2.99 -> $1.49; 2 days left
- Lost Lands - $4.99 -> $1.99; 2 days left
- Adventures of Poco Eco - $2.99 -> $0.99; 3 days left
- Mister Barista - $2.99 -> $0.99; 3 days left
- Deluxe Track&Field - $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- Game Tycoon 2 - $4.49 -> $2.49; 4 days left
- Gold Rush! Anniversary - $2.49 -> $1.49; 4 days left
- Watch Face Game Racer - $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- Cookie Monster's Challenge - $2.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- Ball Resurrection Pro - $3.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- CosmoCamp: Dress Up Game - $1.75 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- CosmoCamp: Matching Games - $1.75 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- CosmoCamp: Picnic Problems - $1.75 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- CosmoCamp: The Incredi-Ride! - $1.75 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- Dream Catchers: Beginning Full - $4.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- Dungeon Rushers - $4.99 -> $2.99; Time left not specified
- iDoyle: Sherlock Holmes - $2.99 -> $1.99; Time left not specified
- Rube's Lab PRO Physics Puzzle - $1.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- The Last Dream - $4.99 -> $2.99; Time left not specified
- The Sims 3 - $6.99 -> $2.10; Time left not specified
- Toddler Cowboy - $1.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- Zombie Tycoon 2 - $7.49 -> $4.99; Time left not specified
Icon packs & customization
- Fantasy Substratum Theme - $1.49 -> $0.99; 19 hours left
- Awesome-Land 2 Pro backgrounds - $2.49 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- JARVIS MARK - Icon Pack - $1.49 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- Souls Live wallpaper Pro - $1.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
