If you've never heard of it, Splitwise is an app that makes sharing bills and payments incredibly easy. You can use it to split bills between groups, keep track of IOU's, and figure out costs for vacations. The latest update to Splitwise adds support for Paytm, for users in India.

Paytm is a popular payment service/digital wallet in India, so this should be great news for people living in that region. The changelog says Paytm is only supported when using Indian Rupees. You can download Splitwise from the Play Store below.