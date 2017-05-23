Perhaps by coincidence, both Instagram and Snapchat have announced new features related to Stories today. Instagram is rolling out stories in the Explore tab, which contain a mishmash of Stories tagged with a certain location or hashtag. Now Snapchat has announced the ability to create Stores for groups.

Here's how it works - users can create a new Story, and give any friends the ability to see it and add new Snaps. Any Snaps added are visible by the whole group. You can also limit access to the Story to a certain location, and it goes away once no one has posted to it for 24 hours. It's not entirely clear if these location-based Stories can be viewed by anyone near the location (not just members of the group), and I don't have the feature yet so I can't test it.

These stories can also be configured to allow friends of your friends to modify it. Let us know in the comments if the feature is live for you.