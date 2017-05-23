SwiftKey is one of the top choices for Android keyboards out there. It is my go-to and I strongly prefer it over Gboard for a variety of reasons. Regardless of where you stand, the best options offer a lot of language choices for either non-English speaking and/or multilingual users.
SwiftKey already has a large list of languages and dialects to choose from, and the latest beta version adds several more, plus some additional keyboard layouts. Here's the full list as presented in the changelog:
- You can now type in new languages: Cantonese, French (Belgium), French (Switzerland), Kikuyu, Cornish & Walloon
- Added Turkish "F" layout
- Added Arabic (PC) layout
And there you have it. I like seeing some of the smaller languages available, so good on you, SwiftKey. You can either grab the beta version of the app via the Play Store widget below or snag the update straight from APKMirror.
