Instagram created a carbon copy of Snapchat stories last year, but now the company is making them far more discoverable. In a blog post, Instagram announced that Stories will now be accessible by location and hashtags.

The app's Explore tab previously had recommended photos and video, based on what your friends like/follow and your current location. A new Story ring will be visible at the top of Explore, featuring Stories tagged with a location nearby to yours.

Searching for a location or hashtag will show a single story at the top, filled with a mishmash of stories tagged with whatever you searched for. If you properly tag your story, and it gets added to the larger collection, you'll be able to see how many public views it has. You can also choose to remove it from the public story.

Location stories on Explore are part of the Instagram 10.22 update, which is rolling out on the Play Store right now. You can also grab it from APKMirror, if you want. Hashtag stories will be rolling out "over the coming weeks."