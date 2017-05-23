What's the point of having smart home devices if you can't control them with your preferred voice interface? Ikea's Trådfri lights are a little cheaper than Phillips Hue, but they don't work with Assistant right now. That's going to change soon, though. Now if only you could pronounce it.

The press release on the news is only available in Swedish at the moment, and Google Translate does rather mangle that language. From what we can gather, the update for the Trådfri Gateway will roll out during the summer or fall. At that point, the lights will gain compatibility for Assistant, Alexa, and Apple HomeKit (Siri). A few taps in the Home app, and you should be all set to control your lights by voice.

You can pick up Trådfri lights at your local Ikea store or online starting at $11.99 for a standard bulb. The starter kit with a Gateway hub, remote control, and two bulbs is $80. There are also motion sensor kits ($25) and dimming kits ($20) among other options, all of which are a bit cheaper than many competing solutions.