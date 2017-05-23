Without a doubt, Google's Opinion Rewards app is how I've bought most of the apps in my library. For the small price of a few surveys, you can usually get some Play credit tacked onto your account. We've had the app here in the States for some time now, but now a few other countries are joining the fold.

The changelog for the new version is rather small, but here it is anyway:

Now available in India, Singapore and Turkey.

That's pretty self-explanatory, but it's good to see that more people will have the chance to score some free Google Play credit. If you're in any of the new countries, head to the app listing via the widget below or you can get it directly from APKMirror.