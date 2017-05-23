LG's 2016 flagship, the G5, is still a solid phone, even if it never quite reached the same heights as other headline devices of the time. While you may not be willing to pay through the nose for it, $299 is an attractive price given its specs, and that's made even better when B&H are willing to throw in an LG 360 VR headset for nothing.

We've seen a carrier-unlocked LG G5 this low before on eBay and locked versions have been going for even less, but neither with the added bonus of a VR headset. The LG 360 VR headset has a list price of $129 and while it might not have the best reviews it's still a decent enough bit of kit when it doesn't cost anything. B&H isn't charging for shipping either so the final price is $299 for this unlocked North American variant of the phone with the headset included. That's a saving of $230 on the phone alone.

For your money, the LG G5 packs a 5.3 inch QHD IPS display panel, with pixel density of 554 ppi. Running it all is 2.15 GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 chip alongside 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. On the back you'll find a fingerprint scanner and dual cameras, including a standard 78-degree 16MP lens and a 135-degree wide-angle 8MP lens. The device is also future-proofed with a USB Type-C port for charging. The modular aspect of this phone may not be for everyone, but you don't have to use it in that way if you don't want to.

It's worth remembering that this is specifically a North-American model and won't work on all US carriers, B&H provides information to check your carrier's frequencies, which you're advised to do before making a purchase.

