Shadow Warrior Classic Redux

Android Police coverage: DevolverDigital brings FPS classic Shadow Warrior to the Play Store

Shadow Warrior Classic Redux is a port of the PC version that goes by the same name. Essentially it is a remastered version of Shadow Warrior, a first-person shooter from 1997. If you are unfamiliar with 90's era FPS games, well you are in for a treat. Not only is this filled with tongue-in-cheek humor, but the blood and gore are what really set it apart from the more toned down games you see today. Sure the graphics may all be pixel based, but that does not subtract from the violence whatsoever. You can pick up Shadow Warrior Classic Redux on sale today for $0.99. After 6 days at the sale price, it will go back up to its original listing of $2.99.

The definitive version of the cult classic shooter, Shadow Warrior Classic Redux, with two massive expansion packs. Corporations rule every facet of life in a near-future Japan and employ Shadow Warriors, one-man armies of unparalleled skill, to protect their power and forcefully remove all opposition. The Zilla Corporation is the most powerful of these conglomerates and will stop at nothing to achieve domination unseen by any other corporation in the world. Lo Wang, Zilla Corporation’s legendary Shadow Warrior, discovers this corruption and the dark powers being summoned to aid his employers in this quest for absolute power.

Ghouls'n Ghosts MOBILE

Android Police coverage: Capcom brings Ghouls'n Ghosts MOBILE to the Play Store

Sequel to Ghosts 'N Goblins, Ghouls'n Ghosts MOBILE is Capcom's latest port brought to the Play Store. It is a ridiculously challenging 2D sidescrolling platformer from the CPS-1 arcade era. You play Sir Arthur in his quest to restore all of the people killed by his enemy Lucifer. Ghouls'n Ghosts MOBILE is a premium release with no advertisements or in-app purchases. You can pick up the title today for $1.99. Keep in mind that controllers are not supported. You will have to play this game with the touchscreen. Luckily Capcom has added an easy gameplay version to the title, which helps with the lack of precision latent to touch control games.

Enjoy Sir Arthur's epic adventure anytime, anywhere. Better, bigger and more beloved, this legendary side scrolling platformer pick up where Ghost ‘n Goblins leaves off.

New Tricks - Sir Arthur can now fire directly up or down when jumping.

New Gear - Equip the golden armor and charge up your weapons to release powerful magical attacks.

Even More Boss Fights - Battle against seven bosses including Cerberus, Beelzebub and Loki.

Touch Screen Controls - Multiple control options, optimized for mobile.

Two Modes - “Casual mode" has been adjusted for ease of play and "classic mode" follows the original specifications.

Arkanoid vs Space Invaders

Android Police coverage: Square Enix releases classic games mash-up Arkanoid vs Space Invaders

Arkanoid vs Space Invaders is a mashup game of two popular classics. You will utilize the Breakout platform and ball in order to destroy the ever encroaching Space Invaders. There are plenty of powerups to gain along your journey that will help in your endeavor of destroying as many Space Invaders as possible. Honestly, this is a solid effort filled with plenty of arcade goodness scattered around 150 different levels. Arkanoid vs Space Invaders is available for $3.99 upfront, and there is no worry of advertisements or in-app purchases in this release.

LAUNCH SALE: GET THE GAME AT 20% OFF. Two of the most iconic classic games ever made meet in Arkanoid vs Space Invaders. Arkanoid vs Space Invaders is completely free of in-app purchases.

Combines the exciting shoot ‘em up and block breaking gameplays in one game.

Reflect the invaders bullets right back at them.

Gather energy and trigger Attack Mode to destroy your enemies.

Old Man's Journey

Android Police coverage: Old Man's Journey rambles onto the Play Store for $5

Who doesn't love a beautiful puzzle adventure game with a great story? Old Man's Journey is undoubtedly one of the most polished titles in this genre. Not only is the artwork amazing, but the music adds such an fantastic tone to the gameplay that you are instantly immersed in the old man's adventure. The only shortcoming I can find is the fact that this is a linear story that will not hold a lot of value for extra playthroughs. If that is not something that will bother you, I wholeheartedly recommend picking up Old Man's Journey today for $4.99. The purchase is absent of any advertisements or in-app purchases. So once you have paid, the game is entirely yours.

Old Man’s Journey is a soul-searching puzzle adventure game about life’s precious moments, broken dreams, and changed plans. Entrenched in a beautifully sunkissed and handcrafted world, embark on a heartfelt journey interwoven with lighthearted and pressure-free puzzle solving. Immerse yourself in a visual narrative as you uncover, stories of the old man’s life told through beautiful vignettes of his memories. Interact with the serene, whimsical environment as you solve playful puzzles and shape the landscape around you, growing the hills to create the old man’s path forward.

Galaxy on Fire 3 - Manticore

Android Police coverage: Galaxy on Fire 3 - Manticore blazes onto the Play Store

Galaxy on Fire 3 - Manticore is the latest installment in the Galaxy on Fire series from Deep Silver. It is a space exploration shooter where you control different ships with the goal of discovering your role in the universe. There are 20 upgradeable ships that you can unlock, with a broad range of equipable items that can be upgraded in their own right. Galaxy on Fire 3 - Manticore is offered as a free-to-play release. That means there are advertisements and in-app purchases that range up to $99.99 per item. For what used to be a franchise with solid gameplay and a worthwhile payment model, it is a shame to see Galaxy on Fire turn towards easy money through its ever present IAPs.

Accept a contract, pick a ship and dash into space. Show your piloting skills in a broad variety of contract, freelance or boss missions. Fight unrelenting enemies in breath-taking outer space environments. Dodge in-coming missiles with perfectly timed barrel rolls and dash through the ramifications of giant space stations. And once your shields are up again, strike back and give ‘em hell. Galaxy on Fire 3 - Manticore puts an entire universe in your pocket. Hire your fellow players’ ships as wingmen and go after the galaxy’s most wanted criminals together. Remain unflinching as you advance further into the dark, pulsating heart of the Neox Sector.

Terminator Genisys: Future War

Android Police coverage: On your feet soldier, Terminator Genisys: Future War is on the Play Store

Terminator Genisys: Future War is an odd game. Not that the gameplay isn't a familiar mix of strategy and base building, but more to the tune that this is a tie-in title connected to a box office failure, from two years ago no less. A game that is late to the party is only the beginning of its problem. As stated above, this is just a clone of the gameplay found in the all too popular Clash of Clans. Sure, there may be some interest in being able to play as the good or bad guys, but the constant wait timers and push for in-app purchases kills any of the fun that could be found. Terminator Genisys: Future War is obviously a free-to-play release rife with in-app purchases that range as high as $99.99 per item.

Terminator Genisys: Future War is a free-to-play mobile strategy game where the human Resistance is locked in a never-ending war with the machine army. Genisys is destroyed and Skynet is offline, but the future war is far from over. Engage in large-scale strategic warfare and rejoin the struggle between machine and man. Build your base, attack your enemies and pave the way to victory for your clan in tactical multiplayer. Plarium, developer of the hit titles Vikings: War of Clans and Throne: Kingdom at War, has created a deep strategy MMO in the Terminator universe. Set directly after the events of the film, Terminator Genisys: Future War offers players a chance to reset the future with addictive gameplay, constant action, and massive clan warfare.

Lode Runner 1

I know what you are thinking, "ugh, another Nexon app." But stop right there, Lode Runner 1 is not only free to download, but it excludes any advertisements and in-app purchases. This is an entirely free release... from Nexon. Crazy right? Apparently, Nexon teamed up with the current Load Runner license holder in order to release a direct sequel to the original game. Not only does this contain new art and new levels, but all of the original game's levels are intact and can be unlocked through gameplay. So what are you waiting for? Go ahead and install Lode Runner 1 right now!

Get Ready to Run. Lode Runner Reborn. Countless Stages. Challenging Puzzles. Please go to “Settings”->”Customer Center” if you need support.

Simple, mobile-optimized controls.

A fun and fast-paced experience for players of all skill levels.

Join a worldwide community of gamers who share a love for the arcade classic.

Run, climb, and blast your way through over 300 new stages.

Build and share your own stages with the Stage Editor.

Challenge players from around the world in Championship mode.

Play stages from the original Lode Runner in Classic mode.

With Screen Touch mode, anyone can experience the excitement of puzzle-solving.

Use strategy to navigate increasingly complicated stages full of traps and surprises.

Anybody Out There: Dead City

Anybody Out There: Dead City is a text based game where you interact with an unknown stranger through a simulated SMS exchange. Essentially this is an updated form of a choose your own adventure book. It is your job to help a stranger find their way out of an evacuated area. Your choices will affect the outcome of their predicament. Anybody Out There: Dead City is available for $0.99, and there are no advertisements or in-app purchases. This is a premium title, so once you pay, you own the entirety of the game.

Is anybody out there? A message from an unknown number. Will you answer? Anybody Out There: Dead City is a game in which you emerge completely in an incredibly captivating real-time adventure. Your choice of response will determine the fate of a complete stranger and decide over life and death. He - or she - is reaching out for your help as the last straw. The only thing at your disposal: Your phone and the messenger application. And your wits and empathy. Become part of the story and help this stranger called Sam to survive the post-apocalyptic nightmare.

Paranormal Territory 2

Paranormal Territory 2 is a puzzle adventure game with serious horror overtones. It is your job to collect hidden idols as you try to progress through a haunted house. The gameplay works quite solidly, with a stable framerate, and beautiful graphics. While things may not be as they appear, one thing for sure is that this offers a frightening experience. Even the ambient sound of your footsteps adds an unsettling feel to your exploration. Paranormal Territory 2 is a premium game priced at $0.99 with no worry of advertisements or in-app purchases rearing their ugly heads.

Caution: this game is a test of your courage, at the end of you'll see your result. Does your mind starved for puzzles, and your nerves from thrill? Well, then horror "Paranormal Territory 2" from "AGaming+" will shake you to the core. Turn off the light and take your headset. But be careful, only your vigilance can help you to escape from the paws of the horror that is happening here. Our story starts at small outback. Once on a wonderful day, you got message from unknown frightened people, who tells you about strange and unexplainable and even mystical events that occurs in theyr home.

Aero Effect

Aero Effect is a game of avoidance. Your only goal is to bypass objects as you fall through the stage, in order to get further than you have in any previous run. An endless runner of sorts, where you must navigate very precisely to stay alive as long as you can. Aero Effect is available for $0.99 on the Play Store and is a premium release. That luckily means there are no advertisements or in-app purchases present in this title.

You're a weird little wing thingy and you are always falling downwards. Sometimes you'll need to turn so you don't hit things.

Milkmaid of the Milky Way

Point and click adventure games have seen a resurgence in the last few years. Many classics in the genre have been updated, while new games keep popping up. Milkmaid of the Milky Way is the latest to arrive on the Play Store. It is a pixel-based affair that communicates only in rhyme. It is your job to solve puzzles and explore your surroundings, all while trying to figure out the mystery of a floating ship that interrupts your mundane farming life. Milkmaid of the Milky Way is currently on sale for $1.99. This sale ends today, where any future purchase will cost $4.49. No matter the price you pick this title up at, rest assured there are no advertisements or in-app purchases included.

It's 1920's Norway, and you play as Ruth, a young woman who lives alone on a remote farm at the end of a faraway fjord. You take care of your cows and make delicious dairy products that your friend sells in the closest town. But life is hard and work is tough, and Ruth ponders: Is this really the life I want? It's not easier when mysterious things start happening to you and your cows. And then a huge, mysterious ship descends from the skies, turning Ruth's life upside-down. Milkmaid of the Milky Way is a delightful, classic point-and-tap adventure game that combines an exciting story with puzzles and exploration.

No Stick Shooter

No Stick Shooter is a new take on the classic Missile Command formula. You have a shield in front of your cannon, that is used to protect you from incoming enemies and projectiles. It is your job to shoot down these enemies before they deplete your shield and destroy your cannon. The twist on this tried and true gameplay is how you control your weaponry. You see, instead o using a virtual joystick, you simply tap on the enemies you want to shoot. The trick is to manage these shots so expertly that you do not run out of energy. No Stick Shooter is a premium release that costs $1.99 and does not contain any advertisements or in-app purchases.

Happy Robot presents a fresh take on the classic retro-arcade shooters we all know and love. Featuring 30 levels of non-stop mayhem, a huge variety of enemies, strategic weaponry, and a unique control scheme, No Stick Shooter is packed full of explosive fun. From simple asteroids to wiggly snakes and giant guns, No Stick Shooter delivers a wide range of enemies each with their own individual behaviors. Discover the strengths and weaknesses of several unique weapons, each carefully designed to be as explosively satisfying as possible.

Yesterday!

It is pretty difficult to dismiss how closely Yesterday! resembles Monument Valley in design and aesthetics. It works on a smaller scale, but your interaction with the game will be the same. It is your job to solve a plethora of puzzles by interacting with the game's environment. You twist, pull, and turn the games blocky world in order to have your character meet up with her beloved. Yesterday! is an upfront paid title that costs $2.99. While the Play Store does list in-app purchases as present, there are in fact no IAPs or advertisements found in the game.

How many steps do I need to meet you and not to miss you? Yesterday. is a 3D Puzzle Game about the philosophy of love and encounter. Space is independent, time is irreversible. The encounter in life, however, is so amazing that it makes everything colorful. Yesterday. is not about a story of one couple, it tells story of every couple.

Seven chapters in total. Each of them is designed under a specific topic about love and follows a different play-style and art design based on that topic.

Yesterday. integrates the difficulties of real-life relationship, such as the different modes of thinking and the struggle of long-distance lovers, into game. Different players may find different stories in game based on their own understanding.

Easy to play. Click to move the lovers. Rotate to change the shape of magic cube or view. Everyone can enjoy it.

Multiple fun. Players can both experience the moving story and enjoy puzzle solving.

Great art design. Graphics based on plane 3D low poly design. Beautiful scenes.

Pay once for all. Play as much as you want forever.

Beholder

Beholder is a port of the popular PC game. If you are unfamiliar with the title, you are a landlord in a totalitarian State who spies on his tenants in order to report on anyone plotting against said State. While that is your goal, you do have a bit of choice on how you want a scenario to play out. There is always the option of blackmail, or just straight up kindness. But in a totalitarian state, these choices may very well backfire. Beholder is a premium game with an upfront price of $4.99, a whole $5 cheaper than its PC counterpart. There are also no advertisements or in-app purchases to worry about with this release.

Welcome to a grim dystopian future. A totalitarian State controls every aspect of private and public life. Laws are oppressive. Surveillance is total. Privacy is dead. You are the State-installed manager of an apartment building. Your daily routine involves making the building a sweet spot for tenants, who will come and go. However, that is simply a facade that hides your real mission... The State has appointed you to SPY ON YOUR TENANTS.. You must BUG their apartments while they're away, SEARCH their belongings for whatever can threaten the authority of the State, and PROFILE them for your superiors.

Chroma Squad

What would happen if the stunt actors from Power Ranges quit their job in order to start their own TV show? Chroma Squad looks to explore this idea through its turn-based RPG gameplay. It is up to you to build the ultimate action TV series through the game's available customizations and skill trees. Chroma Squad is available for purchase at the price of $4.99. There are no advertisements or in-app purchases present in this title.

Chroma Squad is a tactical RPG about five stunt actors who decide to quit their jobs and start their own Power Rangers-inspired TV show. Cast actors, purchase equipment and upgrades for your studio, craft weapons and giant Mechas out of cardboard and duct tape. Once the cameras are rolling, you will control your cast of five colored-jumpsuit-clad warriors in dramatic, turn-based battles.

Empire TV Tycoon

As the title suggests, Empire TV Tycoon is a simulation game about building your very own TV empire. It is up to you to decide what kind of audience you want to target and with what genre of programming. Basically, you will manage your own TV channel in order to grow its audience to the highest viewership possible. This is done through completing goals and earning "Fame." Once you have enough Fame, you will win the game. Empire TV Tycoon is a premium release that costs $4.99 upfront. There are no advertisements or in-app purchases present in this title.

In Empire TV Tycoon you manage a television channel and take on the fight for audiences while leading your business to fame and fortune. You will choose the content of your channel, select advertisers, hire staff and actors, manage your own show productions, and much more. The game was inspired by games like Mad TV, Mud TV and other movie management games, with a modern approach on how to produce custom content like movies or TV shows. Yet you better not be tempted to use illegal content. Just like in real life, pirated movies may be cheaper, but the risk of using them is high and police forces are always on the alert.

The Frankenstein Wars

The Frankenstein Wars is a storybook adventure game that takes place during the Napoleonic Wars. Obviously, this is a tale of fiction, as the science behind the Frankenstein monster is used to create an army of the reanimated dead. The Frankenstein Wars offers a non-linear story, so that does mean multiple playthroughs will be different depending on the choices you make. This allows the $5.49 price to be a little easier to swallow. As an upfront paid release, there are no advertisements or in-app purchases present.

You direct two brothers who long guarded the secret to Victor Frankenstein’s resurrection technology... until the end of the Napoleonic Wars. It is a raw, epic, bloody, story-driven blockbuster. You direct both Tom and Anton Clerval, through a branching, non-linear storyline set on the revolutionary France with a backdrop of hellish war with the soul of humanity at stake -and you decide if the brothers become allies, or enemies.