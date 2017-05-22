The Humble Bundles are always a great way to pick up a few games for a good price while kicking a bit of cash to charity. The latest Mobile Bundle combines nine different Android platformers together. For $5 you get nine games, plus any more that might be added to the bundle. If you don't have quite so much set aside for your app entertainment budget, you can also pay what you want over $1 to pick up three games or beat the average ($4.83 at the time of writing) to get three more.

This Humble Bundle is actually pretty sweet. The $1 base tier gets you Devious Dungeon, Devious Dungeon 2, and Eggggg - The Platform Puker, a $7 combined value. The next category up when you beat the average gets you Gunbrick, RunGunJumpGun, and RETSNOM, as well as any games that might get added, which brings the potential price on Google Play to $16. If you drop the full $5 you also get Never Alone: Ki Edition, Brothers - A Tale of Two Sons, and LIMBO. That's $29 of games for $5. Sure, you might not it all tied to your Google Play account, but that's a $24 savings. If you're only interested in 3 or 4 games, you're already ahead.

These games come without DRM, so you get APKs you can install on any compatible device, or you can pull them down and update as needed via the Humble Bundle app. There are two weeks left, and the next game will be added in 6 days. So, even if you aren't convinced now, it might be worth keeping an eye on.