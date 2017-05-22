AT&T to Exclusively Offer the Stylishly Resilient LG X venture™ - Dallas, Texas

The LG X ventureTM is a smartphone that features resilience with style at an incredible price. Purchase your X venture exclusively from AT&T1 starting May 26 and experience a smartphone that can keep up with your active lifestyle, giving you entertainment on the go all on the nation’s best data network2.

This smartphone can keep you connected while you tackle life’s day-to-day challenges. It’s perfect if you’re a parent looking for something that is durable enough to end up in your kids hands without having to worry, stands the test of summer activities or keeps up with your busy schedule.

You can take the LG X venture almost anywhere. With an IP68 rating3, your LG X venture dares you to run on the dustiest trail, cycle through the muddiest puddles, or survive virtually any environment. X venture offers the power to keep going with the largest smartphone battery in the AT&T lineup, and quick charging battery feature which provides a quick refresh from 0 to 100% in under 2 hours.4

Weekend warriors will love the X venture’s 16MP rear-facing camera for high quality photos. The 5MP front-facing camera with wide angle will help you take selfies that get everyone in the picture. And you can bring HD video outdoors when you record HD videos on the 32GB of memory and watch them from your phone. The convenient integrated fingerprint sensor helps keep your photos and data more secure.

Access to the phone is also easy when it’s cold outside with the convenient glove touch mode.5 You can also enjoy Outdoor Essentials features including LG Health6, Compass, and Flashlight.6

“AT&T is the only place to get your LG X venture with unlimited entertainment on a full HD screen,” said Jeff Howard, vice president of mobile devices, AT&T Entertainment Group. “With this device you can confidently stream your favorite shows on a shatter resistant Full HD Gorilla Glass screen surrounded by a resilient metal frame and a non-slip design. This smartphone is in-step with your on-the-go lifestyle without you compromising design, battery or features.”

“We know you want a phone that looks great, doesn’t skimp on features and can easily handle an on-the-go lifestyle,” said Juno Cho, president of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company. “Whether you’re an adventurist who needs a phone tough enough to be your sidekick on demanding hikes and record-setting workouts, or a multi-tasker who wants a phone that can withstand the curveballs and surprises each day may throw at you, the LG X venture was built to ensure you can feel unstoppable and look good doing it.”

The LG X venture delivers premium features and design on AT&T Next for $11 a month for 30 months with eligible service.7

AT&T consumers on AT&T’s Unlimited PlusSM wireless plan8 get a $25 monthly video credit9 towards any AT&T video service including DIRECTV, DIRECTV NOW, or U-verse TV, which includes HBO at no extra cost. After 22GB of data usage per line, AT&T may slow speeds during network congestion.

X venture can also support Enhanced Push-to-Talk. This makes it possible for LG X venture™ business customers to quickly and reliably connect subscribed individuals and groups in even the most rugged environments over 4G LTE and Wi-Fi.10

New AT&T wireless customers can also receive up to $650 in credits when they switch to AT&T from another wireless provider and buy a new smartphone with eligible service on AT&T Next after trading in their old device.11

For more information on the LG X venture check out att.com/xventure.

1 AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand name and not by AT&T Inc.

2 Claim based on the Nielsen Certified Data Network Score. Score includes data reported by wireless consumers in the Nielsen Mobile Insights survey, network measurements from Nielsen Mobile Performance and Nielsen Drive Test Benchmarks for Q3 +Q4 2016 across 121 markets.

3 Water / Dust Resistant (IP68): Tested under controlled laboratory conditions with a rating of IP68 under IEC standard 60529 (Water resistant up to 1.5 meter for 30 minutes). Do not charge the device when wet or after having been exposed to moisture.

4 All battery usage claims are approximated and based on a standard mixed-use profile that includes both usage and standby time. The mixed-use profile is based on LG devices connected to a nationwide 4G LTE network. Out-of-box settings are applied to the mixed-use profile to estimate battery performance. Actual battery performance will vary and depends on many factors including 3rd party applications, signal strength, network configuration, age of battery, operating temperature, features configuration, device settings, and voice, data and other application usage patterns. Quick charge: Estimated charge time using travel charger and USB data cable included in box.

5 Glove Mode results may vary depending on type of glove material. Achieve optimal results with thin material gloves 2mm or less.

6 LG Health: This device and related software is not intended for use in the diagnosis of disease or other conditions, or in the cure, 7 Req’s well-qualified credit, 0% APR 30 month agreement, and eligible service. Tax due at sale. If wireless svc is cancelled, device balance due. Fees, other charges & restr’s apply. See store for details.

8 Plan includes Stream Saver. Stream video in HD quality, when available, with Stream Saver turned off. See plan details at att.com/unlimited.

9 Ltd time offer. Credit starts w/in 3 bills. Taxes, fees, & restrictions apply. Offer may be discontinued at any time.

10 AT&T Enhanced Push-to-Talk is available to Customers with a qualified AT&T business or government agreement and their associated corporate responsibility users (“CRUs”) and individual responsibility users (“IRUs”). Use of AT&T Enhanced Push-to-Talk requires eligible AT&T voice and data services, and acceptance of the End User License Agreement. Go to http://att.com/eptt for more details. AT&T 4G LTE coverage not available everywhere.

11 Req’s elig. port-in and svc. Get credits (for trade-in + device balance) w/in 90 days. Fees, charges & restrs apply.

