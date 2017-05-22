Article Contents
It's the start of another new week, which means it's time for a new apps post. The weekend brought us quite a few, so we'll dig right in. As always, the free apps will remain in your library unless you uninstall them within the Play Store's refund window. It's just like buying an app in that regard. And the time remaining on the sales is accurate as of this writing.
The 10-cent weekly sales are not usually valid in the U.S. Other countries like the U.K., Russia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Romania, and Australia are eligible. Be sure to check if your country is included.
Free
Apps
- Notifications in bubble Pro - $2.99 -> Free; 7 days left
Games
- True Skate - $1.99 -> Free; 3 hours left
- Hook - $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Stay Zen (Ad Free) - $1.49 -> Free; 5 days left
- Legacy - The Lost Pyramid - $1.49 -> Free; 7 days left
Icon packs & customization
- ANTIMO ICON PACK - $0.99 -> Free; 3 hours left
- Vivid Icon Pack - ViviBurst - $0.99 -> Free; 3 hours left
- Rest Icon Pack - $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Glitch - Icon Pack - $1.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Imagine Icon Pack - $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Iride UI - Icon Pack - $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Supreme Icon Pack - $1.49 -> Free; 2 days left
- Graby Icon Pack - $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- GX S8 Icon Pack - $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- Iris UI - Icon Pack - $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- Yomira - Icon Pack - $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Mellow Dark - Icon Pack - $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
Game of the Week
- Colin McRae Rally - 0.10 (or equivalent in your country)
Sale
Apps
- Weatherback Wallpaper pro SALE - $2.49 -> $1.49; 6 days left
- AntiVirus PRO Android Security - $11.99 -> $7.19; 7 days left
- Day by Day Organizer PRO - $4.49 -> $2.49; 7 days left
- Jump Desktop (RDP & VNC) - $9.99 -> $4.99; Time left not specified
Games
- Yesterday! - $2.99 -> $0.99; 3 hours left
- Carcassonne - $4.99 -> $0.99; 2 days left
- Cosmonautica - $4.49 -> $1.99; 6 days left
- Please Don't Touch Anything 3D - $5.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Linia - $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Rebuild - $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Rebuild 3: Gangs of Deadsville - $4.99 -> $2.99; 7 days left
- 1942 MOBILE - $1.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- Ghosts'n Goblins MOBILE - $1.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- Wolf of the BF:Commando MOBILE - $1.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
Icon packs & customization
- Elixir - $2.49 -> $1.49; 7 days left
