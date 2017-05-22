Considering many high-end phones never get major Android updates, it's always nice to see budget phones continue to be supported. This time around, AT&T's sub-$100 LG Phoenix 2 phone is getting Android 7.0 Nougat.
The phone was released in May 2016, with the specs to match its price - a Snapdragon 210 CPU, 1.5GB of RAM, and a 720x1280 display. Still, now the phone has Android 7.0, which is more than I can say for some brand new phones.
The update clocks in at 1.37GB, and includes the April 1st security patches as well. It also includes the Firefox browser for some reason, but ditches the AT&T Address Book application. To check if your Phoenix 2 has an update, go to Settings > General > About phone > Update Center. You can find more information at the source link below.
- Source:
- AT&T
- Thanks:
- alwaysonthemove,
- Reggie
