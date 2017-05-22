Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android applications and live wallpapers that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so.

Featured App

Paralign - Aligning Thoughts

Finding like-minded individuals can often be a difficult task. This is especially true when you want to reach out, but are wary of the judgment of your peers. Luckily, there is Paralign, a new community-driven mood and thought tracker that connects you with compatible anonymous users. Through the Paralign app, you can open an avenue of therapeutic discussion where both parties can explore their similar mindsets in an intuitive and helpful manner. You can also explore various guided meditations and helpful quotes in order to change your mood into one that is more focused and empowered. Whether you are looking for help or are offering it, Paralign gives you a medium in which to explore your thoughts and feelings in a productive way.

Paralign is an AI-driven thought and mood tracker. With every thought, it connects you to people who have been there in the past, letting you know you are not alone. It also creates a universe of mindfulness content, inspiring quotes, and guided meditation; all tailored to the thought. Join our supportive community and empower yourself to be genuine and authentic about what you’re thinking and how you’re feeling.

Apps

NBC - Watch TV Episodes Now

Android Police coverage: NBC releases its app for Android TV

NBC - Watch TV Episodes Now is a newly released Android TV application that allows you to watch select seasons and episodes from NBC's TV library. New shows are available for streaming the day after they air. Older seasons of shows are accessible on a show by show basis. This makes the app perfect for keeping up with new TV but pretty hit or miss when it comes to NBC's older catalog. NBC - Watch TV Episodes Now is available for free with advertisements, though you will need a TV provider username and password in order to access the app's content in a timely fashion.

Brand new for Android TV. Get instant access to the latest episodes and highlights from your favorite NBC shows - anytime. Watch full episodes of NBC shows the day after they air and check out full seasons of select series, along with can't-miss specials and a full library of NBC classic hits. If you sign in with your TV provider username and password, you can access the latest episodes of ALL NBC shows the day after they air on TV. (If you don’t have a provider, you can still watch - most new episodes are unlocked 8 days after airing on TV.)

NOISE

Android Police coverage: The ROLI NOISE sound production app is now in early access for Android

The ROLI NOISE sound production app has been around for almost a year on iOS. This week Android has received a port, but please keep in mind that it is still in beta. Device compatibility is currently its biggest limitation. NOISE only supports devices with pro audio built in (such as the Google Pixel/Pixel XL and Galaxy S8/S8+). You can pick this app up today at zero cost, and there are currently no in-app purchases or advertisements included.

NOISE is a powerful modular music app that lets you make music in minutes, whether you’re a beginner or a pro musician. Using simple, easy-to-learn gestures, you can create beats, melodies and songs with a huge library of sounds. NOISE was developed by music technology pioneer ROLI, and the app’s expressive power can be expanded with ROLI BLOCKS, the modular music studio.

Timbre: Cut, Join, Convert mp3

Timbre: Cut, Join, Convert mp3 is a completely free and premium app for editing audio and video files. Unlike similar editing apps, Timbre is free without any advertisements or in-app purchases included with the download. That means you do not need to worry about annoying notifications or pop-ups while you are working on editing your content. Honestly, it does not get much better than this. If you are looking for a new editing application, Timbre: Cut, Join, Convert mp3 is the perfect choice for the job.

Timbre is an app for editing audio and video files. It allows you to edit, cut, join and convert your media files. It is completely free and has no ads. The most popular feature of Timbre is the high quality mp3 cutter & mp4 cutter. But it does much more than simply cutting mp3 songs or cutting videos. Timbre allows you to pick an audio or video file from your device and gives you complete control over how you wish to edit it.

Journal it! - Cloud Diary

Journal it! - Cloud Diary bills itself as the Superior diary/ journal experience. While many journaling apps exist on Android, it can be difficult to find one that is free and fully featured. Not only do you have cross device sync built in, but you can export and import your data, making it easy to retain your data, even if the service goes belly up. Journal it! - Cloud Diary is available for free, though it does contain advertisements. Currently, there are no in-app purchases, but that does mean you will be unable to remove those advertisements at this time.

Journal is the best way to document our life, understand our past, present, and future. Journal it. makes journaling on mobile never easier by securing your data, keeping everything organized, and providing the easiest way to start a new entry.

Create a journey to quickly update the step to step progress of your journey and easier to look back later

Use activity for journaling on a specific topic (Gratitude journal, daily journal,... ) or logging the thing you do regularly

Group entries by tags, categories, people, and places

Search entries by content (title and text ) or by detail items (journeys, activities, tags,... )

DirectChat (ChatHeads for All)

DirectChat (ChatHeads for All) is an ingenious app that creates Facebook-like ChatHeads out of any contact or messenger on your device. The main use of this function is to organize your messengers in one place. This is perfect for those that have friends and family using multiple messaging apps. No longer will you need to jump from one app to another. You will finally have the ability to read and send your messages from within one app. DirectChat (ChatHeads for All) is free to download. While it does contain advertisements, there are no in-app purchases to worry about.

DirectChat allows you to create ChatHeads for any app or messenger. It manages all your conversation in one place to help you to have a convenient conversation without interrupting your current task such that you can read and reply to all messages without ever coming online. It comes with 12 messengers support by default. It is also suitable if you want all your notifications to appear in ChatHeads. You can also customize the chat appearance to suit your needs with different colors and transparency.

Bantr

Bantr is an app that is looking to create a platform out of product reviews and the people who review them. You can search out particular products, or just peruse what is currently listed to see if anything is interesting. You can also film and upload your reviews of interesting products. Whether you are looking for reviews or want to produce them, Bantr provides a quick and easy way to do just that. You can pick up Bantr as a free download absent of in-app purchases, just keep in mind that it contains advertisements and is a beta product that may have some minor issues.

Put the fun back into shopping. BANTR is a new video platform centered on entertaining and inspiring products and the zany personalities who review them.

Become a Star. Record or livestream your unboxing, haul, and product review videos

Discover unique and inspiring products that have been hand-selected from the best sources all over the world.

See the products in action by a community of reviewers you can trust.

Follow people and unique brands you love.

Manufacturer And Tie-In Apps

HTC Edge Sense

Android Police coverage: 'HTC Edge Sense' appears on the Play Store, shows how the HTC U 11 will work

HTC Edge Sense is an app created specifically for the upcoming HTC U11. You see, the HTC U11 has specialized hardware that can sense when you squeeze the device. It is through this squeezing action that the HTC Edge Sense app will be triggered. Apparently, it works by setting up what specific shortcuts you would like to launch upon squeezing your phone. From launching the camera app to activating your Google Assistant, HTC Edge Sense should have you covered. If you plan on picking up or already own an HTC U11, HTC Edge Sense can be installed for free and it contains zero advertisements and in-app purchases.

Edge Sense is a fast, new way to intuitively interact with your smartphone to make your life easier. Squeeze your device to take photos or videos, launch Google Assistant, and a whole lot more. More customized options are available. Empower your life with Edge Sense.

Launch camera app and take photos or videos

Launch Google Assistant/Duer, and activate Voice-to-Text when keyboard is showing

Take screenshots

Launch any app you have installed

Echo Look

Android Police coverage: Amazon releases the Android companion app for its fashion-focused Echo Look

The Echo Look is a new device launching in the Amazon family that is designed as a tool for fashionistas. The device will allow you to take portrait hands-free photos and videos. These pictures and videos can be viewed on your phone or tablet through the Echo Look app. This way you can easily view the clothes you are wearing from any angle in order to see if your outfit is to your liking. I can also this as a great tool for fashion advise bloggers who take numerous photos of outfits. Since Echo Look is a companion app, it is available for free without any advertisements or in-app purchases rearing their heads.

--

Everything you love about Alexa, plus now she helps you look your best. The free Echo Look app is a companion to your Echo Look device. With the Echo Look device (sold separately), use just your voice to easily take full-length photos and short videos with a hands-free camera that includes built-in LED lighting, depth-sensing camera, and computer vision-based background blur. Now you can see yourself from every angle, build a personal lookbook, and share your photos.

Daydream Elements

Android Police coverage: Google releases Daydream Elements, a new demo app for best VR practices

Developing apps and games for Android can often be a confusing struggle. While a lot of documentation exists, best practices can often be missed. Essentially you can't see the forest for the trees. This is why Google has released Daydream Elements, an app that literally shows you how to create immersive and interactive VR experiences. It does this by allowing you to view the whole tutorial in VR, thus better communicating exactly how certain VR principles should work. Daydream Elements is offered as a free app, and it does not contain any advertisements or in-app purchases.

Learn about principles and best practices for developing high-quality virtual reality by experiencing them for yourself in VR. Creating immersive and interactive VR experiences introduces a new set of physiological, ergonomic, and technical challenges. How do you move comfortably in VR? How do you get the most performance out of mobile hardware? Elements is a collection of tested solutions that you can try, configure, and use in your own VR apps and games.

Audio Factory

Android Police coverage: Google releases new Daydream sensory demo, Audio Factory

Audio Factory is another Daydream app from Google. This time it is not a tutorial like Daydream Elements but a demo of what Daydream's spatial audio engine is capable of. It would appear the way the sound design is presented is pretty neat. You work your way through a building, floor by floor, to experience all of the different sound setups Google wants to show off. If you have a Daydream compatible device, you can download Audio Factory completely free of charge without the headache of any advertisements or in-app purchases.

--

SlingStudio Capture

SlingStudio Capture is a new companion app for the Slingbox's portable multi-camera video production hardware system titled SlingStudio. This companion app will allow you to connect to the SlingStudio hardware in order to use your device as an extra camera. You can utilize the front or rear camera as well as their zoom, flash, and focus controls. SlingStudio Capture is a free app on the Play Store that contains no advertisements or in-app purchases.

--

WHEN ONE CAMERA ANGLE ISN’T ENOUGH, SLINGSTUDIO CAN DELIVER MULTI-CAMERA MAGIC IN MINUTES for all kinds of video applications – sports, schools, houses of worship, distance learning, corporate events, weddings, video blogging, broadcast TV, etc. There are all kinds of possibilities. What will you discover? The SlingStudio Capture app allows you to use your Android phone as a wireless camera for your SlingStudio production.

Live Wallpapers

Abstract HD Live Wallpaper

It has been quite a while since a live wallpaper has been featured in a roundup. That all changes today with the presence of Abstract HD Live Wallpaper. This is a pretty minimal looking wallpaper that contains a few different blue hues in its abstract design. Setting the wallpaper was easy enough, though there are multiple advertisements that you will need to wade through in order to get to the "set wallpaper" screen. But once it is set, you are done. Abstract HD Live Wallpaper is a free app, though the ads are annoying. Luckily there are no in-app purchases, so what you see is what you get.

Abstract HD Live Wallpaper is a free wallpaper. You can install this awesome live wallpaper on your Android device. Personalize your smartphone with beautiful Abstract HD Live Wallpaper.

Start the app

Press SET WALLPAPER

It is that easy.

