Woot, one of my favorite places for random good deals, is having a special today on Samsung's wireless chargers. You can pick up a pair of the Fast Charge Qi stands for $55. Given that they usually cost about $50 each when new, two for $55 is a pretty solid deal for almost half off. Keep in mind, if you don't need the Fast Charge tech, then you can pick up regular Qi chargers for less elsewhere.

There's no special discount code to remember for this deal. Just zip on to Woot and grab it. For the unfamiliar, Woot is a deals site that got purchased by Amazon a while back. Keep in mind, Woot charges a flat $5 for shipping so it might be worth a quick browse to see if anything else you've been considering purchasing is available across the departments.

The chargers are in bulk packaging, with two wireless Fast Charge Qi stands and two wall chargers included in the box. If you are picking one of these up for the Galaxy S8 or S8+, remember that some users have reported certain combinations of cables, bricks, and stands have resulted in inconsistent results when charging. This particular model was designed for Galaxy S7 and earlier devices. While some S8 / S8+ owners haven't had any problems with the official S7 wireless charger, others have reported issues. YMMV.