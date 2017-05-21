As you might know, Chrome for Android allows you to save websites on your home screen for easy access. This is especially useful for Progressive Web Apps, but works just as well for normal sites and web apps. These shortcuts have a few changes on Android O.

Adding a site to the home screen on Android 7.1.2.

Previously, icons on the home screen just used whatever icon the website provided, without any kind of layer or mask applied. With the Pixel Launcher on Android O, the icon now uses whatever shape the launcher is using. Remember - the Pixel Launcher on Android O lets you choose between squares, circles, and other shapes for icons.

Adding a site to the home screen on Android O.

The new mask works well for websites with a transparent icon (like this site), but for others that implement their own backgrounds, the result might not look pretty. In addition, Chrome shortcuts now have a Chrome icon in the bottom-right corner.

I definitely like this change, but let us know in the comments below what you think.