It's finally Friday and Google I/O is starting to wrap up. The weekend is ahead of us, so what better way to celebrate than with this week's final round of app sales? In case you missed it in all of the I/O craziness, here's Wednesday's post. Some of the goodies there could be still had if you're quick enough.
As always, the free apps will remain in your library unless you uninstall them within the Play Store's refund window. It's just like buying an app in that regard. And the time remaining on the sales is accurate as of this writing.
Free
Apps
- Aion Calculator - $0.99 -> Free; 4 hours left
- Knots 3D - $1.99 -> Free; 2 days left
Games
- Zombie City Defense 2 - $1.99 -> Free; 4 hours left
- Defense Zone 3 Ultra HD - $2.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- StoneBack | Prehistory | PRO - $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Armpit Hero: VIP - $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
Icon packs & customization
- Material Dream - Icon Pack - $0.99 -> Free; 4 hours left
- Boekt Icon Pack - $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Funpack Zooper Theme - $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- MAMBO Icon Pack - $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Perfect Icon Pack - $1.49 -> Free; 2 days left
- S8 Pixel - Icon Pack - $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
Sale
Apps
- Texpand Pro - Text Shortcuts - $2.99 -> $1.49; 3 days left
- GravityBox Unlocker - $3.49 -> $0.99; 7 days left
Games
- Little Inferno - $4.99 -> $0.99; 2 days left
- TA: Little Red Riding Hood - $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Farm Invasion USA - Premium - $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
Icon packs & customization
- Gravija Substratum Theme - $1.49 -> $0.99; 2 days left
