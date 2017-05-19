Kia's doing a decent job equipping its cars with Android Auto support, with popular models like the Soul and Forte already coming with it. Previously, eight Kias were already listed as being Android Auto-compatible. Today, though, the Android Auto site was updated to reflect that eight more Kias now support Google's in-car operating system, with an additional three on the way.

Here are the eight Kia models that were added to Android Auto's compatibility list today:

2017+ Cadenza

2017+ Carens

2017+ Cee'd

2017+ Forte5

2017+ Niro

2017+ Optima Plug-in Hybrid

2018+ Picanto

2018+ Rio

As for the 'coming soon' list, there are three models listed on the site; however, two of them were already there prior to today's update. The Stinger is the only new addition here.

2017+ Forte Koup

2018+ Stinger

2019+ K900

And if you were wondering how to pronounce 'Cee'd,' it's 'see apostrophe dee.' Just ask Jeremy Clarkson if you don't trust us. He'll tell you.