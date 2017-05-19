Kia's doing a decent job equipping its cars with Android Auto support, with popular models like the Soul and Forte already coming with it. Previously, eight Kias were already listed as being Android Auto-compatible. Today, though, the Android Auto site was updated to reflect that eight more Kias now support Google's in-car operating system, with an additional three on the way.
Here are the eight Kia models that were added to Android Auto's compatibility list today:
- 2017+ Cadenza
- 2017+ Carens
- 2017+ Cee'd
- 2017+ Forte5
- 2017+ Niro
- 2017+ Optima Plug-in Hybrid
- 2018+ Picanto
- 2018+ Rio
As for the 'coming soon' list, there are three models listed on the site; however, two of them were already there prior to today's update. The Stinger is the only new addition here.
- 2017+ Forte Koup
- 2018+ Stinger
- 2019+ K900
And if you were wondering how to pronounce 'Cee'd,' it's 'see apostrophe dee.' Just ask Jeremy Clarkson if you don't trust us. He'll tell you.
- Source:
- Android Auto
Comments