It's a dangerous internet out there, full of ne'er-do-wells who want nothing more than to get into your personal data. The best way to stop them is to enable two-factor authentication (2FA) on your accounts, but managing your 2FA tokens can be a pain. Now, LastPass Authenticator can sync your 2FA data in the cloud so you can get the login codes on any of your devices.
LastPass Authenticator is not just for LastPass—like other 2FA managers, you can add any service that supports the Time-based One-Time Password (TOTP) algorithm. That includes Google, Slack, Facebook, LastPass (duh), Dropbox, and more. Traditionally, the 2FA tokens were only available on one device, but now LastPass Authenticator will store them online in your LastPass account.
So, when you log into a new device, you can log into the LastPass Password Manager app, thus giving the LastPass Authenticator access to your saved 2FA data. So, you could use LastPass to back up your LastPass Authenticator data, which includes a 2FA token for LastPass. Yo dawg.
This is similar to what Authy has been doing forever, but it seems like you have to jump through a few more hoops. However, it's less of a hassle if you're already using LastPass for passwords. If you want to get your 2FA into the cloud, simply turn on backup in the Authenticator settings.
