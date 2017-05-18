Instant apps were announced one year ago at Google I/O 2016, but only now are they rolling out to a large amount of users. Now any developer can make instant apps, and Google showed off a massive list of them at a session earlier today (seen above).

Some of the highlights include Vimeo for watching videos, Jet for shopping, Periscope for watching live streams, The Weather Channel, and even the New York Times crossword puzzle. Most of these already have mobile web app versions, but the point is that Instant Apps provide a native application experience.

Even though the Instant Apps feature is already rolled out to me, I'm unable to use some of these, perhaps indicating that some are still in testing. For example, I couldn't get the Weather Channel or Periscope ones to work, but Vimeo and Jet did. Instant apps currently work on Android 6.0 or higher.