Manually entering your payment information every time you check out on a new site (or app) is incredibly annoying. In fact, Google says virtual shopping carts are abandoned twice as often on mobile for that very reason. To help alleviate this problem, it looks like Google is working on a PayPal-like payment API that works on desktop and mobile.

Google already allows apps and websites to use Android Pay, but that is obviously limited to Android devices. This API will allow any app or website to use the payment information stored in your Google account, instead of your Android Pay wallet. In summary, the new API is like Google's version of PayPal Checkout.

The new API will soon be used in Google Assistant, allowing you to quickly send money to your contacts with simple voice commands (skip to about 14 minutes in the above video for a demo). Google has tried having its own payment system a few times - first with Google Checkout, then with the Google Wallet API for digital goods.