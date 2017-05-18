Dual speaker-equipped phones like the HTC U11, Nexus 6P, and Axon 7 may have better sound than their competitors, but the fact of the matter is that a phone's sound will never beat out a standalone speaker's. So if you want good portable sound and don't yet own a Bluetooth speaker, the UE ROLL 2 may be worth considering. Given its capabilities, the ROLL 2 is a no-brainer at just $45, which is less than half of its MSRP.

The ROLL 2 doesn't let its small size get in its way. It makes some great sound, features IPX7 water resistance, lasts a long time between charges, and can be easily configured with the specialized UE ROLL app.

$45 is the lowest price we've ever seen for the ROLL 2. This price is only available for the Sugarplum color, which not all will take a fancy to, but it looks alright to me. And since it's being fulfilled by Amazon, you can get some seriously quick shipping if you're a Prime member. If you're interested in picking one up, check the source link below.