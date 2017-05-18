Capcom has been steadily porting many of its classic games onto Android for the last 6 months. The newest title to come to the Play Store is Ghouls'n Ghosts MOBILE, the sequel to Ghosts 'N Goblins and a brutally difficult side-scrolling platformer in its own right. The game has been optimized for mobile and it includes new content, but is that enough of a draw to get past the difficulty expected of a touchscreen controlled platformer?

On the outset, bringing classic Capcom games to Android sounds like a great idea. The sticking point for me is that many of these games (including Ghouls'n Ghosts MOBILE) are not something you can precisely control with a touchscreen. What is even more perplexing is the fact that there is no controller support for these titles, whatsoever. While Capcom does offer an easy mode for each of their classic releases, that is only a workaround to the issue, not a solution.

You can pick up Ghouls'n Ghosts MOBILE today for $1.99. It is a premium release, so there are no advertisements or in-app purchases to worry about. You can expect new gear, new boss fights, and the added benefit of finally being able to shoot up or down with this purchase. The easy mode of play is also a welcome edition despite the lack of controller support. Overall the game is polished up nice with a few new features, which is something I think we can all appreciate. I just have to wonder if it is enough to warrant the purchase of an older game we all know will be painful to control.