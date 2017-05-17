YouTube is no pushover. It's a gargantuan platform for content creators and, odds are, there is something on there for everyone to enjoy. Personally, I watch stuff there more than on Netflix, Hulu, or Plex — it's usually about something involving video games. Turns out that all of us who watch YouTube collectively view 1 billion hours of videos per day. Think about that for a second.

Watching on mobile accounts for about 60% of watchtime versus other platforms, which isn't all that surprising. I don't like watching videos on my phone, but I will in a pinch. The more surprising number, however, comes from TV watchtime. It's increased by 90% from people who watch on their game consoles or streaming devices, making it the fastest growing YouTube viewing segment.

1 billion hours of videos watched per day? That's mind-boggling.