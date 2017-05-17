Uber wants to make it easier for people who choose to do part of their journey using its taxi service and the other part with public transport. To that end, the company has announced a deal with the journey planning app Transit. It's now possible to view onward train departure times without having to leave the Uber app.
If there is a train station at or near your destination, departures from it will automatically show up in your Uber feed, and this will be regularly updated throughout your journey. Tapping on the results will take you through to the Transit app, where you can find more detailed information like a-to-b-directions and service disruptions.
Multimodal passengers will be able to make use of the integration in the nearly 50 US cities currently supported by Transit. See if yours is one of them at the source link below. The service is exclusive to Android phones for the time being, which is a bit of a rarity. Use it while traveling with your iPhone-toting friends and give them a taste of their own medicine, for once.
There's no indication as to whether an update is required for this or whether the new functionality will be enabled server-side — I'd imagine it's the latter. If you don't have it already, you can download the Uber app using the link below or at APKMirror.
